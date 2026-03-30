EQS-News: Basler publishes audited 2025 financial statements, including a forecast for 2026, and approves a dividend resolution

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Basler publishes audited 2025 financial statements, including a forecast for 2026, and approves a dividend resolution



30.03.2026 / 19:20 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Financial Results / Annual Financial Statements

Basler publishes audited 2025 financial statements, including a forecast for 2026, and approves a dividend resolution



Sales Euro 224.5 million (2024: Euro 183.7 million, +22 %)

Incoming orders Euro 237.1 million (2024: Euro 192.4 million, +23 %)

EBITDA Euro 34.9 million (2024 adjusted: Euro 9.3 million)

EBIT margin 7.9 % (2024 adjusted: -5.5 %)

EBT Euro 16.2 million (2024 adjusted: Euro -12.6 million)

EBT margin 7.2 % (2024 adjusted: -6.9 %)

Net income Euro 11.6 million (2024 adjusted: Euro -14.2 million)

Result per share Euro 0.38 (2024 adjusted: Euro -0.46)

Free cash flow Euro 18.5 million (2024: Euro 1.4 million)

2026 Forecast: Revenue range of Euro 232 million to Euro 257 million, EBIT margin of 6.5 % to 10 %

Ahrensburg, March 30, 2026 – The Basler Group, a leading provider of image processing solutions for computer vision applications, today presents its audited 2025 financial statements, which have been approved by the supervisory board, and confirms the preliminary results published on March 17.

The Basler Group’s incoming orders rose by 23 % in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching Euro 237.1 million (previous year: Euro 192.4 million). Consolidated sales revenues increased by 22 % to Euro 224.5 million (previous year: Euro 183.7 million). EBT amounted to Euro 16.2 million (previous year, adjusted: Euro -12.6 million), resulting in an EBT margin of 7.2 % (previous year, adjusted: -6.9 %). The adjustments to the previous year’s results stem from a change in the accounting treatment of lease effects.

Against the backdrop of positive business development and the reduction of elevated inventory levels, free cash flow was at a very high level of Euro 18.5 million (previous year: Euro 1.4 million). The announcement of the preliminary results contained an incorrect figure for free cash flow for 2024. This figure now corresponds again to the value published in the 2024 Annual Report.

With these results, Basler closes the fiscal year at the upper end of the forecast raised at the end of October, which projected sales of between Euro 220 million and Euro 225 million for fiscal year 2025, with an EBT margin of between 5.5 % and 7.5 %.

As a result, the Basler Group outperformed the market. This positive performance was primarily driven by major customer projects in China and the U.S., particularly in the fields of logistics, AI hardware production, and battery production for consumer electronics. In addition, European business picked up in the second half of the year, covering a broad range of applications. Furthermore, the structural measures initiated in previous years and the strategic further development of the product and solution portfolio had a positive impact on business performance and earnings contribution. This trend steadily increased over the course of fiscal year 2025 and continued into the first weeks of the new fiscal year 2026.

Against the backdrop of the positive business performance in fiscal year 2025, a dividend of Euro 0.11 per share will be proposed to the 2026 annual general meeting for fiscal year 2025. This corresponds to approximately 30 % of the net income for fiscal year 2025 and is in line with the company’s long-standing dividend policy.

Taking into account the positive incoming orders in recent months, forecasts from relevant industry associations, and direct feedback from customers, management expects further growth for the 2026 fiscal year. Management forecasts consolidated sales revenues within a range of Euro 232 million to Euro 257 million, with an EBIT margin between 6.5 % and 10 %. The first quarter of 2026 is expected to exceed the projected earnings range due to the strong incoming orders at the beginning of the year. Visibility for the remainder of the year remains very limited. Additionally, geopolitical uncertainties complicate the outlook.

In addition to these economic goals, the company is also pursuing social and environmental objectives as part of its sustainable corporate development strategy. Management aims to achieve climate neutrality for the Group by 2030 with regard to Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

The full annual report is available on the company’s website (www.baslerweb.com).

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Basler AG is a leading international expert with extensive experience in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. In addition, it works with customers to solve their vision application challenges and develops custom products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs approximately 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg as well as at additional sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CEO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir@baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com