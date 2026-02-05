Bastei Lübbe Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3YY / ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
|
05.02.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Bastei Lübbe defies market trend with sustained growth in the first nine months of 2025/2026
|
EQS-News: Bastei Lübbe AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Bastei Lübbe defies market trend with sustained growth in the first nine months of 2025/2026
At 31 percent, the share of digital products in Group revenues in the period under review exceeded the previous year’s figure of 29 percent, reflecting the continued successful performance of both audio and e-book productions. The share of revenues generated by community-driven business models shrank to 31 percent, down from 43 percent in the same period of the previous year, this being primarily attributable to the positive revenue effects of blockbuster releases by established imprints.
The “Book” segment generated revenues of EUR 86.8 million in the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year (previous year: EUR 85.2 million). Despite the generally more muted market environment, attractive new releases generated momentum for Bastei Lübbe. At EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR 14.4 million), segment EBIT was in line with expectations. The decline over the previous year was due to increased author royalties and higher printing costs. Moreover, the previous year had been characterised by products with an above-average profitability.
The “Novel Booklets” segment posted revenues of EUR 5.3 million in the period under review, thus remaining stable compared to the previous year (EUR 5.3 million). Segment EBIT was at EUR 0.6 million in the first nine months of the year (previous year: EUR 0.9 million).
At EUR 49.1 million, the cost of materials increased more quickly than revenues in the reporting period, as expected, resulting in a higher cost-of-materials ratio. This is mainly attributable to higher production costs for individual blockbuster titles and increased author royalties for top titles.
Personnel expenses climbed from EUR 16.1 million in the previous year to EUR 16.6 million. Other operating expenses rose from EUR 15.9 million in the previous year to EUR 16.6 million, driven by deliberately higher selling and advertising expenses.
Group earnings before taxes (EBT) came to EUR 10.0 million in the first nine months of 2025/2026 (previous year: EUR 14.7 million). The consolidated net profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of Bastei Lübbe AG totalled EUR 6.7 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 9.9 million). Accordingly, earnings per share stood at EUR 0.51 (previous year: EUR 0.75).
As of 31 December 2025, total Group assets stood at EUR 117.2 million, compared with EUR 114.3 million as of 31 March 2025. At EUR 70.7 million on 31 December 2025, the share of equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent company was higher than on 31 March 2025 (EUR 68.7 million). The net profit of EUR 6.7 million for the period was offset by the dividend payment of EUR 4.8 million for the 2024/2025 financial year.
In line with the presentation in the 2024/2025 annual report, the Executive Board reaffirms its forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year despite the more difficult conditions. Accordingly, Group revenues of EUR 120 – 125 million and EBIT of EUR 14.0 – 16.0 million are expected.
Bastei Lübbe AG's report on the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year is available at www.bastei-luebbe.de.
Bastei Lübbe AG is the leading independent publishing group in Germany. Based in Cologne, it publishes books, audio books and e-books featuring high-quality popular entertainment as well as periodical novel booklets. In total, the Company owns more than 14 imprints. Bastei Lübbe sees itself as an innovation driver in the industry and has successfully established several rapidly expanding community-driven business models, among other things. Bastei Lübbe AG is also a pioneer of digital media, producing thousands of audio and eBooks, which are distributed via all digital exploitation channels. The Group generates annual revenues of over EUR 114 million (2024/2025 financial year). Its shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013. Further information can be found at www.bastei-luebbe.de.
Barbara Fischer
05.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bastei Lübbe AG
|Schanzenstraße 6 – 20
|51063 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 0
|Fax:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@luebbe.de
|Internet:
|www.bastei-luebbe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3YY0
|WKN:
|A1X3YY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
|EQS News ID:
|2271484
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2271484 05.02.2026 CET/CEST
