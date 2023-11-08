EQS-News: BAUER AG: Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs shall become a member of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

BAUER AG: Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs shall become a member of the Supervisory Board



08.11.2023 / 16:48 CET/CEST

Schrobenhausen, Germany – As BAUER AG announced today in a press release, there have been changes to the company's Supervisory Board.

Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs is to be proposed to the court for appointment to the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG as a new shareholder representative. It is also planned that Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs will run for the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Prof. Dr. Fuchs is a highly respected lawyer and his areas of expertise include construction contract and public procurement law, international construction law and international commercial law. Prof. Dr. Fuchs is also an honorary professor of German and international construction law at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich, a lecturer at the LEUPHANA University in Lüneburg and a lecturer in construction law at the Technical University of Munich. Prof. Dr. Fuchs is also one of the managing directors of the law firm TOPJUS Rechtsanwälte, which has been associated with the BAUER Group as a legal advisor for many years.

"We are delighted that we have been able to win Prof. Bastian Fuchs for the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG. He is an absolute expert in his field and will complement the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG very well both professionally and personally. He has accompanied our company as a legal advisor for over 20 years, knows the structures and our business very well and is therefore very close to the company," says Peter Hingott, Executive Board member of BAUER AG.

Prof. Bastian Fuchs is also looking forward to his new role: "Through years of dealing with the company's legal matters in particular, I have had the opportunity to get to know many areas of the BAUER Group and come into contact with many people. If I can make a contribution to success in this new role, I will be very pleased."

About Bauer

The BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, equipment and products related to ground and groundwater. The Group operates a worldwide network on all continents. The operations are divided into three future-oriented segments with a high potential for synergy: Geotechnical Solutions, Equipment and Resources. Bauer profits greatly from the collaboration between its three separate business divisions, enabling the Group to position itself as an innovative and highly specialized provider of products and services for demanding projects in specialist foundation engineering works and related markets. Bauer therefore offers appropriate solutions for the world’s major challenges, such as urbanization, growing infrastructure needs, the environment, and water. The BAUER Group was founded in 1790 and is based in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria. In 2022, it employed some 12,000 people and achieved total Group revenues of EUR 1.7 billion. More information can be found at www.bauer.de. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn und YouTube!

