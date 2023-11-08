|
08.11.2023 16:48:35
EQS-News: BAUER AG: Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs shall become a member of the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Schrobenhausen, Germany – As BAUER AG announced today in a press release, there have been changes to the company's Supervisory Board.
Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs is to be proposed to the court for appointment to the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG as a new shareholder representative. It is also planned that Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs will run for the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Prof. Dr. Fuchs is a highly respected lawyer and his areas of expertise include construction contract and public procurement law, international construction law and international commercial law. Prof. Dr. Fuchs is also an honorary professor of German and international construction law at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich, a lecturer at the LEUPHANA University in Lüneburg and a lecturer in construction law at the Technical University of Munich. Prof. Dr. Fuchs is also one of the managing directors of the law firm TOPJUS Rechtsanwälte, which has been associated with the BAUER Group as a legal advisor for many years.
"We are delighted that we have been able to win Prof. Bastian Fuchs for the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG. He is an absolute expert in his field and will complement the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG very well both professionally and personally. He has accompanied our company as a legal advisor for over 20 years, knows the structures and our business very well and is therefore very close to the company," says Peter Hingott, Executive Board member of BAUER AG.
Prof. Bastian Fuchs is also looking forward to his new role: "Through years of dealing with the company's legal matters in particular, I have had the opportunity to get to know many areas of the BAUER Group and come into contact with many people. If I can make a contribution to success in this new role, I will be very pleased."
About Bauer
Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de
08.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8252 97 1797
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8252 97 2900
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@bauer.de
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005168108
|WKN:
|516810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1768701
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1768701 08.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BAUER AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.23
|EQS-News: BAUER AG: Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs shall become a member of the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
08.11.23
|EQS-News: BAUER AG: Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs soll Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats werden (EQS Group)
|
08.11.23
|EQS-News: Changes in the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG (EQS Group)
|
08.11.23
|EQS-News: Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat der BAUER AG (EQS Group)
|
01.11.23
|BAUER-Aktie dennoch mit Gewinnen: BAUER AG von Hackerangriff betroffen (dpa-AFX)
|
31.10.23
|EQS-News: BAUER Gruppe wurde Ziel eines Angriffs auf die IT-Infrastruktur (EQS Group)
|
31.10.23
|EQS-News: BAUER Group became target of an attack on IT infrastructure (EQS Group)
|
03.08.23
|EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board member Peter Hingott reports on the 2022 financial year at the General Meeting (EQS Group)