EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Acceptance period begins for the delisting acquisition offer of SD Thesaurus GmbH

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Delisting

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Acceptance period begins for the delisting acquisition offer of SD Thesaurus GmbH



12.05.2023 / 10:53 CET/CEST

Schrobenhausen, Germany Today, SD Thesaurus GmbH (Bidder) published the offer document for the mandatory offer for the shares in BAUER AG (ISIN DE0005168108), which at the same time is also designed as a delisting acquisition offer. Previously, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) approved the publication of the offer document.

SD Thesaurus GmbH set the offer price at EUR 6.29, which according to the information provided corresponds to the legally required minimum price from the volume-weighted average price of the Bauer share over a period of six months.

All relevant details concerning the acceptance of the offer are outlined in the offer document, which can be accessed on the bidders website at https://bauer-angebot.de/.

The shareholders will be informed directly by their custodian bank regarding the offer and also have the option to tender the shares. The acceptance period is scheduled to end on June 16, 2023 at 24:00 hours.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of BAUER AG will issue and publish the legally required substantiated statement regarding the mandatory offer after a careful review of the offer document.

As already communicated, BAUER AG has committed to submit an application to withdraw the companys shares from the list for trading in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the acceptance period for the delisting acquisition offer. In this context, BAUER AG will not apply for the incorporation of its shares in the open market of a stock exchange.

About Bauer

The BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, equipment and products related to ground and groundwater. The Group operates a worldwide network on all continents. The operations are divided into three future-oriented segments with a high potential for synergy: Construction, Equipment and Resources. Bauer profits greatly from the collaboration between its three separate business divisions, enabling the Group to position itself as an innovative and highly specialized provider of products and services for demanding projects in specialist foundation engineering works and related markets. Bauer therefore offers appropriate solutions for the worlds major challenges, such as urbanization, growing infrastructure needs, the environment, and water. The BAUER Group was founded in 1790 and is based in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria. In 2022, it employed some 12,000 people and achieved total Group revenues of EUR 1.7 billion. BAUER Aktiengesellschaft is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the German stock market. More information can be found at www.bauer.de. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube!

Contact:Christopher WolfInvestor RelationsBAUER AktiengesellschaftBAUER-Strasse 186529 Schrobenhausen, GermanyPhone: +49 8252 97-1797Fax: +49 8252 97-2900investor.relations@bauer.dewww.bauer.de