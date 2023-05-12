|
12.05.2023 10:53:55
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Acceptance period begins for the delisting acquisition offer of SD Thesaurus GmbH
|
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Delisting
Schrobenhausen, Germany Today, SD Thesaurus GmbH (Bidder) published the offer document for the mandatory offer for the shares in BAUER AG (ISIN DE0005168108), which at the same time is also designed as a delisting acquisition offer. Previously, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) approved the publication of the offer document.
SD Thesaurus GmbH set the offer price at EUR 6.29, which according to the information provided corresponds to the legally required minimum price from the volume-weighted average price of the Bauer share over a period of six months.
All relevant details concerning the acceptance of the offer are outlined in the offer document, which can be accessed on the bidders website at https://bauer-angebot.de/.
The shareholders will be informed directly by their custodian bank regarding the offer and also have the option to tender the shares. The acceptance period is scheduled to end on June 16, 2023 at 24:00 hours.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of BAUER AG will issue and publish the legally required substantiated statement regarding the mandatory offer after a careful review of the offer document.
As already communicated, BAUER AG has committed to submit an application to withdraw the companys shares from the list for trading in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the acceptance period for the delisting acquisition offer. In this context, BAUER AG will not apply for the incorporation of its shares in the open market of a stock exchange.
About Bauer
Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de
12.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8252 97 1797
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8252 97 2900
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@bauer.de
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005168108
|WKN:
|516810
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1631951
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1631951 12.05.2023 CET/CEST
