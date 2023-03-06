EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG: Preliminary business figures for 2022 are in line with the last issued forecast

EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

06.03.2023 / 08:26 CET/CEST

Schrobenhausen, Germany According to the preliminary business figures available as of today, BAUER AG has achieved the last issued forecast for the 2022 year.

The BAUER Group last needed to adjust its forecast on December 6, 2022. The background for this was a considerable need for devaluations on fixed assets and current assets owing to the changed interest rate environment due to further increasing interest rates which resulted in significantly increasing Weighted Average Costs of Capital (WACC), as well as a modified assessment of country risks. In addition, the sale or winding-up of other subsidiaries was resolved.

Consequently, the Group continued to anticipate a significant increase in total Group revenues since then, yet with EBIT for the 2022 financial year of between EUR -65 million and EUR -90 million.

Based on the preliminary calculations currently available, which have yet to be audited, the BAUER Group achieved total Group revenues for the 2022 financial year of about EUR 1.75 billion (previous year: EUR 1.5 billion) and EBIT of about EUR -68 million (previous year: EUR 36.0 million) and thus remained within the range of the last issued forecast. The Equipment segment in particular recorded a better operating result than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Groups order backlog continued to perform well, at approximately EUR 1,445 million at the end of 2022 (previous year: EUR 1,364.4 million).

The complete and audited business figures for 2022 as well as the forecast for the 2023 financial year will be published on April 5, 2023.

