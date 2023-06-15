|
15.06.2023 14:29:16
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Delisting of shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange take effect at the end of June 20, 2023
|
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Delisting
Schrobenhausen, Germany BAUER AG was informed today by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that the revocation of the admission of the shares of BAUER AG to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE0005168108 as well as simultaneously in the sub-segment of the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) applied for by the Company will become effective at the end of June 20, 2023.
After June 20, 2023, all transparency obligations associated with a listing on a Regulated Market, such as the ad hoc disclosure obligation and the obligation to prepare half-yearly financial reports and quarterly announcements, will cease to apply in the future.
The acceptance period for the current mandatory offer and delisting acquisition offer (cash offer) of SD Thesaurus GmbH ("Bidder") for the shares of BAUER AG is expected to end tomorrow, June 16, 2023, at 24:00 hours.
All relevant details regarding the acceptance and the current status of the offer are available on the website of the Bidder at https://bauer-angebot.de/.
