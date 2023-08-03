EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board member Peter Hingott reports on the 2022 financial year at the General Meeting

EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board member Peter Hingott reports on the 2022 financial year at the General Meeting



03.08.2023 / 18:34 CET/CEST

Schrobenhausen, Germany During today's General Meeting of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, the shareholders approved the proposed resolutions for agenda items 3 to 6 by a large majority. With the exception of one departing member, the current members of the Executive Board were discharged by a large majority.

Among other resolutions, the General Meeting also approved a change to the Articles of Association which authorizes the Executive Board to also convene a virtual General Meeting in the future.

The focus of the event was the presentation by Executive Board member Peter Hingott, who reported to the roughly 320 shareholders, guests and media representatives in attendance on the difficult 2022 financial year and the capital increase resolved in March 2023, among other topics.

After the loss in the 2022 financial year, we were able to strengthen our balance sheet and our equity again with the capital increase, said Peter Hingott. In June of the current year, BAUER AG executed a delisting from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after concluding the delisting acquisition offer of SD Thesaurus GmbH.

Peter Hingott also addressed the ongoing 2023 financial year and future prospects in his presentation: We started with a very good order cushion and had a solid first half of the year because of this. Even though the Geotechnical Solutions segment in Germany is becoming increasingly difficult due to high Inflation and price increases, and competition in the Equipment segment is further intensifying, our business is performing well overall. We are executing numerous projects around the world and there are many other opportunities for us. Furthermore, the business in the Resources segment is performing well in nearly all areas. Therefore I am convinced that we can conclude the 2023 financial year with good positive earnings.

Peter Hingott also reported that the search is underway for a manager specializing in equipment construction and production for the Executive Board of BAUER AG.

The voting results and the presentation by the Executive Board and other documents related to the General Meeting can be found online at www.bauer.de in the Investor Relations area.

About Bauer

The BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, equipment and products related to ground and groundwater. The Group operates a worldwide network on all continents. The

operations are divided into three future-oriented segments with a high potential for synergy: Construction, Equipment and Resources. Bauer profits greatly from the collaboration between its three separate business divisions, enabling the Group to position itself as an innovative and highly specialized provider of products and services for demanding projects in specialist foundation engineering works and related markets. Bauer therefore offers appropriate solutions for the worlds major challenges, such as urbanization, growing infrastructure needs, the environment, and water. The BAUER Group was founded in 1790 and is based in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria. In 2022, it employed some 12,000 people and achieved total Group revenues of EUR 1.7 billion. More information can be found at www.bauer.de. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube!

Contact:Christopher WolfInvestor Relations