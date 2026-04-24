BB Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992
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24.04.2026 07:00:14
EQS-News: BB Biotech Q1 2026: Share price outperformance, narrowing discount and active portfolio repositioning
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EQS-News: BB Biotech AG
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Media release as at April 24, 2026
BB Biotech Q1 2026: Share price outperformance, narrowing discount and active portfolio repositioning
BB Biotech delivered a solid result in Q1 2026, with its share price outperforming the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index across all currencies. The quarter was characterised by active portfolio repositioning, resulting in a more diversified portfolio with improved balance between near-term catalysts and long-term opportunities.
The first quarter unfolded against a backdrop of persistent global trade uncertainty, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and heightened volatility across equity markets. Within this environment, the biotech sector proved comparatively resilient, supported by continued M&A activity and solid commercial execution among large-cap biopharma companies. BB Biotech’s focus on clinically differentiated companies with advancing commercial profiles provided a stabilizing anchor and supported portfolio performance through the quarter.
BB Biotech’s share price generated a total return of +4.1% in CHF, +5.2% in EUR and +3.2% in USD in Q1 2026, outperforming the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index in all three currencies. Net Asset Value (NAV) declined modestly by 0.6% in CHF and 1.5% in USD, while returning a marginal positive +0.1% in EUR. All performance figures include the dividend of CHF 2.25 per share paid in March 2026.
The share price’s outperformance relative to NAV by 4.7 percentage points in CHF led to a significant narrowing of the market discount to NAV during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, BB Biotech’s share price was trading at a discount of 6.9% to NAV in CHF, compared to 10.8% at year-end 2025. This reflects improved investor confidence and clearer portfolio positioning.
The net loss of CHF 21 mn for the quarter reflects a combination of portfolio repositioning dynamics and market timing effects. A small number of holdings saw share price reactions following clinical updates that came in slightly below market expectations, despite unchanged long-term conviction in the underlying science. The proactive increase in large-cap exposure early in the quarter, while structurally beneficial, created timing effects at the NAV level during the period. These factors were partially offset by the positive contribution from the Terns Pharmaceuticals acquisition by Merck, announced before quarter-end.
On currencies, Q1 2026 differed markedly from 2025. The US Dollar held broadly stable and appreciated approximately 0.9% against the Swiss franc, providing a modest positive translation effect for the quarter. Our NAV declined 1.5% in US dollar terms but narrowed to 0.6% in Swiss franc terms, as USD-denominated assets translated at slightly more favourable rates at quarter end. This currency tailwind contrasts with the persistent headwind experienced through much of 2025.
Active portfolio rotation reshapes positioning across 30 holdings
Q1 2026 marked one of the most active periods of portfolio repositioning in BB Biotech’s recent history. Eleven new positions were initiated, increased exposure to selected existing holdings, and exited or reduced others where the investment case had evolved or been realized. As a result, the portfolio expanded from 24 to 30 holdings as of March 31, 2026, in line with the updated investment guidelines.
The new investments span oncology, rare diseases, immunology, and cardiometabolic medicine. A key element of this repositioning was the introduction of the first meaningful large-cap positions in the current portfolio cycle, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, and Amgen. These additions enhance portfolio stability and liquidity while maintaining exposure to innovation through their late-stage pipelines.
Alongside these, several mid- and small-cap companies were added based on differentiated science and clear clinical or commercial inflection points. These include Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Enliven Therapeutics, Vaxcyte, Disc Medicine, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, and Oruka Therapeutics. Terns Pharmaceuticals, also initiated during the quarter, was subsequently acquired by Merck before quarter-end, contributing positively to performance.
Exposure was selectively increased in existing positions where conviction strengthened. In particular, Viridian Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech were added to following positive clinical developments and improving commercial visibility.
At the same time, the portfolio was actively streamlined. Positions in Neurocrine Biosciences, Wave Life Sciences, and Maze Therapeutics were exited following updated risk-return assessments, with capital redeployed into new opportunities with more attractive entry points. Additional exits, including Amicus Therapeutics and Avidity Biosciences, reflected the completion of acquisitions and the realization of investment gains. The position in Atrium Therapeutics arose as a spin-off in connection with the acquisition of Avidity Biosciences by Novartis and is reported separately.
Position sizes were also actively managed. Selected core holdings, including Revolution Medicines and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, were reduced following strong prior performance and elevated valuations, allowing capital to be reallocated across a broader opportunity set.
Overall, the portfolio repositioning resulted in a more diversified and balanced structure, with improved exposure to near-term catalysts while maintaining focus on high-conviction, clinically differentiated innovation.
Updated investment guidelines broaden portfolio range to 20–50 positions
A key strategic development in Q1 2026 was the update of BB Biotech’s investment guidelines, expanding the targeted portfolio range from 20–35 to 20–50 holdings. This represents a considered evolution of the conviction-driven approach that has defined BB Biotech since inception, reflecting the growing set of clinically differentiated opportunities across the investment universe, enhanced research capabilities, and the diversification benefits achievable without compromising analytical depth.
The broader range allows the team to build appropriately sized initial positions across a wider opportunity set, including earlier-stage ideas where initial position sizes are naturally smaller, while maintaining high-conviction concentration in core holdings. As of March 31, 2026, the portfolio comprised 30 holdings, up from 24 at year-end 2025, demonstrating that this evolution is already reflected in the portfolio.
Supporting this expansion, BB Biotech welcomed a new senior US analyst with deep expertise in large-cap biopharmaceutical companies in Q1 2026. This addition expands analytical coverage of larger, commercially established innovators, a segment that has historically played a more limited role in BB Biotech’s portfolio but offers attractive opportunities in the current environment.
Inclusion in SPI Select Dividend 20 Index reflects commitment to shareholders
Effective March 23, 2026, BB Biotech was included in the SPI Select Dividend 20 Index. This inclusion reflects the company’s focus on reliable and consistent distribution alongside its long-term investment in biotechnology innovation. This inclusion reflects BB Biotech’s positioning as a dividend-paying investment vehicle with a differentiated focus on biotech, and as a reinforcement of its continued commitment to shareholders. BB Biotech has maintained a dividend policy of distributing 5% of the average December share price per year since 2013 and paid CHF 2.25 per share for the 2025 financial year in March 2026.
Outlook: navigating macro complexity while accelerating investment transformation
As BB Biotech enters Q2 2026, the macroeconomic environment remains complex and fluid. Elevated global trade policy uncertainty, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and evolving interest rate expectations continue to influence broader equity markets. While the direct exposure of most portfolio companies to tariffs remains limited, indirect effects through investor sentiment, discount rates, and financing conditions warrant continued attention.
Against this backdrop, the portfolio is positioned for a dense calendar of clinical and regulatory catalysts across 2026. Several key holdings are approaching value-defining milestones, including regulatory decisions and late-stage data readouts. This concentration of events reflects the deliberate portfolio construction of the past twelve months and provides multiple potential inflection points for value creation.
In parallel, BB Biotech continues to refine its investment process and organisational capabilities. The recent expansion of the portfolio range and the strengthening of the investment team increase flexibility in capital allocation and support a broader opportunity set, while maintaining a clear focus on high-conviction positions.
At the same time, BB Biotech is advancing the evolution of its investment process through the integration of AI-enabled analytical capabilities. The firm is developing a proprietary platform to better connect scientific data, clinical signals, and regulatory insights within a more systematic framework. Agent-based AI is being applied to enhance the depth, speed, and consistency of analysis, enabling continuous monitoring of developments and more structured risk assessment across the portfolio.
This approach moves beyond standalone tools toward a more scalable investment architecture, combining human expertise with machine-supported insight. As the portfolio expands, these capabilities support BB Biotech’s ability to maintain the rigour and depth of analysis that have defined its long-term track record.
BB Biotech enters the next quarter with a more diversified portfolio, a strengthened investment framework, and a clearly defined set of near-term catalysts. The portfolio is positioned to navigate continued macro uncertainty while capturing the value potential of differentiated innovation in biotechnology.
The interim report as at March 31, 2026, is available under www.bbbiotech.ch.
For further information:
Head BB Biotech Team
Head Investor Relations
Media Relations
Company profile
Disclaimer
1) Unlisted
24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Milan, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2313986
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2313986 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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