EQS-News: beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report by end of January

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report by end of January



16.12.2022 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report by end of January

Zurich, Switzerland - December 16, 2022 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: 81D), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics announces that the company will publish its annual financial report by end of January at the latest and not on December 16, 2022 as previously announced.

Due to the changeover to IFRS financial reporting (previously Swiss GAAP), beaconsmind AG has experienced a delay in its accounts certification process.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: 81D) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris. For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com