EQS-News: beaconsmind AG: Annual financial report to be published by the end of February 2023

07.02.2023
beaconsmind AG: Annual financial report to be published by the end of February 2023
beaconsmind AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
beaconsmind AG: Annual financial report to be published by the end of February 2023
Zurich, Switzerland 7 February 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, announces that the publication of its annual financial report for 2021/2022 (01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022) will be further delayed. The background to this is the complex changeover to IFRS financial reporting from Swiss GAAP, which involves a considerable amount of additional work. In this context beaconsmind and the auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) require more time for the audit than planned. beaconsmind and PwC are working flat out to complete the audit process. The publication of the 2021/2022 annual financial report is scheduled for the end of February 2023.
About beaconsmind
Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
07.02.2023
1554093 07.02.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Beaconsmind AG
|9,00
|-5,76%
