EQS-News: beaconsmind AG: Coffee house chain in India relies on beaconsmind solution for expansion

Zurich, Switzerland 30 January 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, has gained one of the fastest growing coffee house chains as a new customer in the growth region of India. In this way, the high demand for the innovative location-based marketing solutions from beaconsmind continues. The coffee house chain currently operates cafes in ten cities and aims to increase the number of cafes to around 300 in over 20 cities.

By using the beaconsmind Suite software in conjunction with the app from the coffee house chain, the company is opening up new individualised marketing and communication channels. Thanks to the combination of digital data and data from the high-street shops, the coffee house chain can provide customers with personalised offers at all touchpoints and in this way further improve the customer experience. The companys own app offers app users numerous benefits, loyalty and subscription programmes as well as current offers. In addition, users can use the app to purchase coffee, roasting supplies such as coffee bags and merchandising, reload their loyalty cards for payment and register for various events and courses. The company's app already has tens of thousands of registered users.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: "India is one of the growth regions defined by us for beaconsmind. We are looking forward to accompanying one of the fastest growing coffee house chains on their growth path and to creating new momentum for the company's future development together. Retailers in India are currently investing heavily in new technologies and shop infrastructure. Experts predict that the market volume in the retail sector will increase to around USD 1.5 trillion by 2030. For us, this results in highly attractive growth opportunities in the field of LBM solutions. We are, therefore, confident about our development in in this interesting growth market.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com