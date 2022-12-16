EQS-News: beaconsmind AG continues expansion in the Middle East and wins leading multi-channel retailer as customer

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

16.12.2022 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Zurich, Switzerland 16 December 2022 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, is strengthening its strong market position in the Middle East and has gained another high-profile new customer. Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group ("KOJ"), a leading multi-channel retailer in the Middle East headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has chosen to deploy beaconsmind's innovative location-based marketing solutions.

KOJ was founded in 1987 and today employs more than 3,000 people. The company operates as a franchise distributor and is active in the cosmetics, health, fashion and food sectors, among others. KOJ has a total of more than 600 stores in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Morocco. The LBM solutions from beaconsmind will initially be deployed in several stores operated by KOJ for the fast food chain Subway and the cosmetics chain The Body Shop in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as well as in Dubai, UAE. The use of beaconsmind solutions is to be extended to other stationary KOJ shops in the near future.

By linking existing data and user profiles from apps and websites, which KOJ already has, with those of the beaconsmind Suite software from stationary sales, KOJ can significantly improve its profiling capabilities and obtain a comprehensive profile of customer needs and expectations. With beaconsmind's LBM solutions, KOJ has new communication and marketing channels to interact with customers directly at the point of sale. Customers can be presented with individual offers based on personal preferences and previous shopping history. Customer feedback can be responded to directly and cross-selling can be significantly increased. This significantly increases customer satisfaction and loyalty and improves the customer experience.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: "Our company's growth is very dynamic and we continue to experience high demand for our innovative LBM solutions. We are very pleased to accompany KOJ as they continue to grow their business. With our LBM solutions and a variety of unique features, we will further enhance the shopping experience for customers and also optimise the interaction between online and brick-and-mortar shopping for KOJ."

Faisal Bakhsh, Head of Marketing at KOJ: "Outstanding customer service is a crucial factor for the long-term success of businesses today. With beaconsmind, we have the right partner on our side to further enhance the customer shopping experience. With beaconsmind's LBM solutions, customer service is always there, whether online or on-site. This is how we turn visitors into loyal customers who love our brands."

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com