EQS-News: beaconsmind AG: Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting

beaconsmind AG: Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting



08.03.2023 / 18:51 CET/CEST

Zurich, Switzerland 8 March 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, invites its shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 March 2023. The Extraordinary General Meeting is to resolve, among other things, on the election of Martin Niederberger and Jonathan Bertram Sauppe as additional members of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes the introduction of a capital band between CHF 284,438.40 and CHF 426,657.60. The introduction of a capital band offers the possibility to increase the share capital within the capital band once or several times and thus to realise the growth strategy as planned. The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting is available for download at www.beaconsmind.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

