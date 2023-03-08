EQS-News: beaconsmind AG: Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023 18:51:59

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
08.03.2023 / 18:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG: Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting

Zurich, Switzerland 8 March 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, invites its shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 March 2023. The Extraordinary General Meeting is to resolve, among other things, on the election of Martin Niederberger and Jonathan Bertram Sauppe as additional members of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes the introduction of a capital band between CHF 284,438.40 and CHF 426,657.60. The introduction of a capital band offers the possibility to increase the share capital within the capital band once or several times and thus to realise the growth strategy as planned. The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting is available for download at www.beaconsmind.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

 

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

 

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

 

 

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73
 		 Contact for Business and Finance Press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905 505-53

 

 


Nachrichten