EQS-News: beaconsmind AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

beaconsmind AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



28.04.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, Switzerland April 28, 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, invites its shareholders to its Ordinary General Meeting on May 19, 2023. At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held as a physical attendance meeting, the Board of Directors will propose, among other things, several amendments to the Articles of Association to bring them into line with the amendments to Swiss corporation law which have come into force on January 1, 2023.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is available for download on the website of beaconsmind www.beaconsmind.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com