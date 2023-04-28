28.04.2023 18:00:17

EQS-News: beaconsmind AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
beaconsmind AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

28.04.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Zurich, Switzerland April 28, 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, invites its shareholders to its Ordinary General Meeting on May 19, 2023. At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held as a physical attendance meeting, the Board of Directors will propose, among other things, several amendments to the Articles of Association to bring them into line with the amendments to Swiss corporation law which have come into force on January 1, 2023.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is available for download on the website of beaconsmind www.beaconsmind.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

 

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

 

 

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73
 		 Contact for Business and Finance Press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905 505-53

 

 


28.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1621093  28.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621093&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beaconsmind AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Beaconsmind AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Beaconsmind AG 9,10 0,00% Beaconsmind AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen