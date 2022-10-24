EQS-News: beaconsmind AG wins world's leading pizza chain as a customer

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG wins world's leading pizza chain as a customer



24.10.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

beaconsmind AG wins world's leading pizza chain as a customer

Zurich, Switzerland 24 October 2022 Marketing success for beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics. beaconsmind has succeeded in winning one of the world's largest pizza chains as a new customer. The company will start using the LBM solutions from beaconsmind in restaurants in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is planned to deploy the beaconsmind solution in other country markets in the Middle East, where the pizza chain operates more than 300 of its over 5,500 restaurants in around 50 countries worldwide.

By connecting the beaconsmind suite to the app of the pizza chain, the company opens up new communication and marketing channels. Customers can thus receive tailor-made offers at the point of sale in real time, for instance in food courts or locations at motorway service areas. By linking the data from the app to those from the stationary restaurants, the pizza chain can significantly improve its profiling capabilities and thus respond directly to customer feedback. This will lead to a significantly improved customer experience. The app of the pizza chain has more than 500,000 registered users in the UAE and more than 10 million worldwide. Users of the app can configure their favourite pizza online, order food, find nearby restaurants and make contactless payments through the app. They also receive exclusive in-app offers, loyalty points when ordering and can redeem them for free pizzas and side dishes.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: We are very pleased to work with another global brand with 5,500 restaurants worldwide. This gives our roll-out potential from the acquired clients base a further boost. We are experiencing a high demand for our solutions and will continue our expansion course as planned with further client wins and the development of new markets."

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

