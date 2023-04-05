EQS-News: beaconsmind AG: with strong development in fiscal 2021/2022 - excellently positioned for further growth

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

beaconsmind AG: with strong development in fiscal 2021/2022 - excellently positioned for further growth



05.04.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

beaconsmind AG with strong development in fiscal 2021/2022 - excellently positioned for further growth

Sales revenues +249.54 percent to CHF 1.99 million.

Gross profit margin at 90.13 percent

Successful in new customer acquisition and international expansion

Outlook 2023: Significant increase in sales revenues and earnings expected

Zurich, Switzerland 5 April 2023 A successful fiscal year 2021/2022 (July 2021 to June 2022) is reported by beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics. The company continued its dynamic growth course during the reporting period and successfully entered new markets. Furthermore, beaconsmind was able to expand existing cooperations with companies and gain numerous large companies as customers. The good operational business development was, therefore, also reflected by the key financial ratios 2021/2022.

beaconsmind has prepared consolidated financial statements in accordance with the IFRS accounting standard for the first time for fiscal 2021/2022 and will also report for the first time its key financial figures in euros in addition to the Swiss franc. In accordance with IFRS, sales revenues increased significantly by 249.54 percent from CHF 0.57 million to CHF 1.99 million. Annual recurring revenues (ARR) of the beaconsmind Suite software made up around 90 percent of total sales revenues. Services, hardware and installation revenues accounted for the remaining 10 percent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved from CHF -4.51 million to CHF -2.25 million. The gross profit margin was 90.13 percent (prior year: 93.88 percent). The equity ratio was at 62.56 percent after a previous 37.54 percent.

The highlights of fiscal 2021/2022 included the company's successful IPO in the Scale market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in April 2022. In addition to the listing in Scale, beaconsmind's shares can also be traded on the electronic stock exchange Xetra. By listing its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Xetra, beaconsmind has positioned itself even more broadly on the capital market and significantly increased its visibility among international investors.

During the reporting period, the BFL Group, a leading international discounter from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was one of the companies which decided to deploy the beaconsmind solution in its stores. By using the beaconsmind Suite software, the BFL Group has new interaction and communication channels at its disposal, with which customers can be provided with tailor-made offers. Other new customers between July 2021 and June 2022 include the Czech fashion chain Prodes, the fitness chain UFC Gym, the Italian jewellery retailer Nove 25 and the fashion retailer Maison-B-More from the UAE.

During the second half of 2022, which corresponds to the short fiscal year 2022/2023, beaconsmind successfully continued its business development. Between July and December 2022, beaconsmind was able to win a leading global pizza chain and the Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group, a leading multi-channel retailer in the Middle East, among others, as new customers. In addition, an extensive cooperation was concluded with the Business Incubators and Accelerators Company (BIAC), a subsidiary of TAQNIA, which in turn is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. beaconsmind's LBM solutions are now deployed in nearly 400 stores at more than 25 customers in over 40 countries.

In November 2022, a majority stake was acquired in FREDERIX Hotspot GmbH, a provider of cloud wifi solutions for businesses and a developer of intelligent, cloud-based wifi hotspot technologies. With the acquisition of FREDERIX, beaconsmind expands its business model as a B2B point-of-sales solution provider and extends into the adjacent hotspot sector.

The start to the current fiscal year 2023 was very good. beaconsmind successfully continued its international expansion course and secured one of the fastest growing coffee house chains as a new customer in the growth region of India, among other things. In addition, beaconsmind continued to expand its business activities in 2023 in line with its strategy and strengthened its position as a B2B point-of-sales solution provider with the acquisitions of Ingenieurbüro Netopsie and Socialwave GmbH.

2023 will be beaconsmind's first fiscal year, which will then correspond to the respective calendar year. The alignment of the fiscal year with the calendar year is accompanied by simplifications in accounting as well as better comparability with key performance indicators. beaconsmind has had a solid financial position in the reporting period with cash and cash equivalents of CHF 2.97 million. With its innovative LBM technology, beaconsmind and its subsidiaries FREDERIX, Netopsie and Socialwave are excellently positioned in the market for further growth. In 2023, the rollout is planned in a further 1,500+ stores worldwide. For fiscal 2023, beaconsmind expects to increase its revenues to around EUR 10.9 million and reach break-even at the end of the year. EBITDA is anticipated to reach a mark from EUR +2.7 million to +2.9 million.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: "Although we had set ourselves higher sales revenue and roll-out targets, we can be satisfied with our development in fiscal 2021/2022. The global demand for our LBM solutions continues to grow and at the same time we have entered into trail-blazing cooperations with growth drivers in the retail sector. With the acquisitions of FREDERIX, Netopsie and Socialwave, we have significantly expanded our business activities and can offer our customers further innovative solutions from a single source. This should lead to a further growth boost, so that we are optimistic about the future and expect to continue our dynamic development in 2023."

The annual financial report 2021/2022 as well as an up-to-date company presentation are available for download on beaconsmind's website (www.beaconsmind.com) in the "Investor Relations" section.

