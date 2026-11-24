EQS-News: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Befesa receives full $33.9 million payment for its 2025 Section 45X tax credit for Critical Minerals production



24.11.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

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PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Befesa receives full $33.9 million payment for its 2025 Section 45X tax credit for Critical Minerals production

Luxembourg, 24 November 2026 – Befesa S.A. (“Befesa”), the leading provider of hazardous waste recycling services enabling the circular economy within the steel and aluminium industries, today announced that it has received payment in full of its $33.9 million claim corresponding to fiscal year 2025 from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service regarding the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit under Section 45X of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

This update follows Befesa’s ad-hoc announcement of 28 October 2026 and the publication of its Q3 2026 results.

The $33.9 million payment settles Befesa’s Section 45X claim for fiscal year 2025 in full. Receipt of the funds brings forward the cash inflow previously expected in the first half of 2027 and strengthens Befesa’s year-end cash position. Consistent with the treatment disclosed in October, the credit attributable to 2025 is treated as a non-recurring item and excluded from FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA.

For fiscal year 2026, Befesa continues to expect a Section 45X credit of approximately $29 million, with collection expected in 2027. The expected contribution to FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA remains approximately €26 million, as previously communicated.

Befesa therefore confirms its FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of €286–296 million. Following receipt of the 2025 payment, year-end 2026 net leverage is now expected to be around 1.7x, compared with the previously communicated expectation of around 1.8x.

Befesa reaffirms its commitment to disciplined capital allocation and to delivering incremental shareholder returns. Its strengthened balance sheet and improved cash flow profile provide greater financial flexibility to support these priorities which will be evaluated by the Board as communicated previously.

About Befesa

Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental, regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, Turkey, South Korea, China and the US. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt Slags recycling services, Befesa manages and recycles around 1.9 million tonnes of residues annually, producing around 1.7 million tonnes of new materials that are reintroduced into the market, reducing the consumption of natural resources. Further information is available at www.befesa.com.

Investor Relations

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Phone: +49 2102 1001 0