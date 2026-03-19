EQS-News: BeNEX opts for IVU.rail as its central IT system for operational planning

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BeNEX opts for IVU.rail as its central IT system for operational planning



19.03.2026 / 14:51 CET/CEST

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Going forward, BeNEX GmbH will rely on IVU.rail, an integrated software solution from IVU Traffic Technologies AG, which includes optimisation components and train path notifications via TAP TSI, for its rail transport operations. As a result, BeNEX reduces manual interfaces and consolidates the planning and scheduling of vehicles, personnel and train paths within a single, integrated IT system.

BeNEX, one of the largest private operators in the German local rail passenger transport sector (SPNV), has opted for IVU.rail. With a market share of around 7 per cent, they are the second-largest private regional rail operator and bring together seven regional rail companies.

Going foward, BeNEX will use the integrated IT solution IVU.rail for its operational planning and scheduling processes - replacing its existing legacy systems. The planning takes into account all German collective agreement rules. Optimisation components automate key planning steps and enable the creation of efficient vehicle workings and duties.

Another key component of the project is TAP-TSI-compliant train path management. BeNEX will henceforth order and manage train paths directly from the planning. The system is complemented by the control centre, which enables the efficient deployment of vehicles and personnel, adapts duty schedules to changing circumstances, and communicates with employees via the IVU.pad mobile app.

Operational deployment is set to begin this year at Ostdeutsche Eisenbahngesellschaft and agilis Verkehrsgesellschaft.

"With IVU.rail, we are creating a common system base and streamlining our planning and scheduling management," says Johann von Georg, Managing Director at BeNEX. "This allows us to reduce manual steps, improve data consistency and automate our processes."



"The project with BeNEX is particularly significant for us, as now more than 90 per cent of German regional rail operators use IVU.rail for planning and dispatch following its launch," adds Oliver Grzegorski, Head of the Rail Division at IVU Traffic Technologies. "We are delighted to support BeNEX with our integrated end-to-end solution, IVU.rail."