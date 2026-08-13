EQS-News: BENO Holding AG Acquires and Leases Light Industrial Property in the Nuremberg Metropolitan Area

EQS-News: Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Statement

BENO Holding AG Acquires and Leases Light Industrial Property in the Nuremberg Metropolitan Area



13.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, August 13, 2026 – BENO Holding AG (“BENO”) (ISIN: DE000A11QLP3) is expanding its portfolio with a light industrial property suitable for warehousing and distribution purposes in Roth near Nuremberg. Even during the acquisition phase, the property—which had previously been owner-occupied and had been vacant since its decommissioning—was successfully re-leased on a long-term basis to a tenant in the “New Industrial” sector.

The property was acquired at a cost basis of approximately 540 EUR per square meter. The purchase price corresponds to approximately 8.6 times the newly agreed-upon annual net rent (excluding utilities).

The new tenant is SYSPLAST GmbH, a company within the publicly traded Energenta Group, active in the fields of circular economy and plastics recycling. The lease was signed for ten years with extension options.

The Roth location is situated in the Nuremberg metropolitan region, a major industrial and technology hub with a strong focus on automation, production technology, and Industry 4.0. The region also boasts excellent transportation connections. Roth is connected to the national highway network via the four-lane B2 and the A6 and A9 highways. In addition, the city has efficient access to the European waterway network through the Bayernhafen Roth port on the Main-Danube Canal.

The property, with a built-up area of approximately 3,700 m² and a land area of approximately 10,000 m², is located in an established industrial and commercial park. BENO also plans to further develop the site: an additional production and storage facility is to be constructed for the new tenant. The investment is already backed by a lease agreement. In addition, an increase in the electrical connection capacity to approximately 1.5 MW is planned; a substation is located in the immediate vicinity.

At the same time as acquiring the property, BENO is purchasing two photovoltaic systems at the site. One of the systems has an attractive existing feed-in agreement and generates additional recurring income. The second system will be used to supply the tenant with electricity generated on-site. The planned expansion hall is also to be equipped with a photovoltaic system. In this way, BENO is combining the further development of the property with the targeted expansion of the site’s energy infrastructure.

Michael Bussmann, CEO of BENO Holding AG:

“Roth demonstrates how we create value at BENO: We acquire existing industrial properties on attractive terms, secure leases at an early stage, and develop the sites in a targeted manner.”

Bussmann continued:

“The favorable purchase price provides a solid risk buffer. With additional production and warehouse space, an electrical connection capacity of approximately 1.5 MW, and the expansion of the photovoltaic system, we are strengthening the site’s productivity and long-term versatility for third-party use.”

With this transaction, BENO is continuing its strategy of acquiring light industrial and logistics properties in established economic regions, actively leasing them, and further developing them through targeted investments in building and energy infrastructure.

About BENO Holding AG

BENO Holding AG is a property owner and asset manager specializing in light industrial real estate.

The company invests in versatile, third-party-leasable properties with recurring cash flows and development potential.

BENO pursues a platform-based management approach that combines long-term ownership with digitally supported property management. Through active asset management, technical upgrades, and the use of digital tools, the company systematically taps into productivity and value-enhancement potential within its portfolio.

The properties held in its own portfolio currently comprise thirteen German locations with approximately 40 tenants and a total usable area of approximately 165,000 m². The market value of the portfolio amounts to approximately 91.48 million EUR.