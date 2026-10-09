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WKN DE: A11QLP / ISIN: DE000A11QLP3

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09.10.2026 12:46:13

EQS-News: BENO Holding AG generates around EUR 16 million in free liquidity through successful refinancings

EQS-News: Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing
BENO Holding AG generates around EUR 16 million in free liquidity through successful refinancings

09.10.2026 / 12:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 09/10/2026 – BENO Holding AG has successfully completed five real estate financings with a total volume of around EUR 28 million over the past approximately twelve months. Four of these relate to the refinancing of existing properties, while one concerns the financing of a new acquisition.
As part of the refinancings, existing bank loans were replaced by financings from new banking partners and refinanced at higher loan amounts. As a result, BENO was able to generate around EUR 16 million in additional free liquidity. In addition, around EUR 1 million in earmarked funds is available for further property improvements.
Michael Bussmann, Management Board member of BENO Holding AG:
“Financings of this size are by no means a given in today’s market environment. The fact that we were able to complete five financings totaling around EUR 28 million and generate around EUR 16 million in additional free liquidity from our existing portfolio confirms, in our view, both the quality of our portfolio and the financing strength of our business model. At the same time, we have significantly broadened our network of financing partners.”
The financial headroom created has already been partially deployed. Among other things, BENO used part of it to repay a EUR 10 million bond and to finance initial further growth. The remaining liquidity provides the basis for further investments and acquisitions with a total investment volume of around EUR 25 to 30 million.
BENO continuously develops its existing properties through investments in buildings and technical infrastructure as well as by improving usability and alternative use potential. The completed refinancings demonstrate that value created in this way can be partially released again and deployed for further investments and acquisitions.

About BENO Holding AG
BENO Holding AG is a property owner and asset manager specializing in light industrial real estate. The company invests in existing properties that are suitable for a range of uses and occupiers and offer recurring cash flows and development potential.
BENO pursues a platform-based management approach that combines long-term ownership with digitally supported property management. Through active asset management, technical upgrades, and the use of digital tools, the company systematically unlocks potential for productivity gains and value enhancement across its portfolio.
BENO’s owned portfolio currently comprises thirteen locations in Germany with approximately 40 tenants and a total usable floor area of approximately 165,000 m². The market value of the portfolio is approximately EUR 91.48 million.

Particularly in a market environment in which high construction and financing costs significantly constrain the economics of many real estate investments, BENO continues to see attractive yield spreads in flexible Light Industrial and Warehouse properties.
The additional liquidity strengthens the basis for the next phase of growth. BENO intends to significantly expand its portfolio over the coming years and to play an active role in the consolidation of the fragmented German Light Industrial and Warehouse market.
 

09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beno Holding AG
Brienner Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@beno-gruppe.de
Internet: www.beno-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLP3, DE000A3H2XT2
WKN: A11QLP, A3H2XT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
LEI Code: 391200G6PDBP4B6JFR90
EQS News ID: 2413354

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413354  09.10.2026 CET/CEST

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