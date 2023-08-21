EQS-News: Beno Holding AG: Light industrial asset manager and portfolio holder BENO Holding AG reports audited figures for the 2022 financial year

EQS-News: Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Beno Holding AG: Light industrial asset manager and portfolio holder BENO Holding AG reports audited figures for the 2022 financial year



21.08.2023 / 10:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 21st August 2023. BENO Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLP3), a real estate asset manager and portfolio holder with a focus on light industrial properties, can confirm the reported preliminary consolidated revenue for the past financial year 2022 at EUR 8.9 million (previous year: EUR 7.3 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 22.5%. Consolidated net income (EAT) amounted to EUR 2.9 million in the year under review (previous year: EUR 2.1 million).



The value of the properties held in the portfolio increased by 13% year-on-year to EUR 80.0 million (previous year: EUR 71.0 million). The increase is mainly attributable to a new acquisition. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.7 million as of the reporting date (previous year: EUR 7.0 million).



Equity grew by around 17% to EUR 20.7 million (previous year: EUR 17.9 million). The equity ratio remains stable at 22.9% (previous year: 22.1%).



"The positive development of sales and net income in the year under review is mainly attributable to new additions, index adjustments and inventory optimizations. With the very moderate average balance sheet valuation of around EUR 500 per square meter of usable space, including land share, the value potential in our portfolio remains considerable compared to new construction costs," explains Michael Bussmann, CEO of BENO Holding AG.



The consolidated financial statements together with the group management report as of 31.12.2022 are available for download on the homepage of BENO Holding AG.



About the company

BENO Holding AG is an asset manager specialising in real estate for operational purposes.

Due to the constantly expanding in-house portfolio of production properties, the company, which was founded in 2008, can draw on special expertise. Thanks to the combination of asset manager and portfolio holder at the same time, the company can always act from the perspective of the owner. The "Buy & Hold" approach, which has been consistently pursued since the company was founded, guarantees owners an attractive and profitable long-term real estate investment. Assets under management (AUM) currently amount to 13 German locations with around 36 tenants and a usable area of around 158,000 m². The market value of the properties amounts to around EUR 80 million.



Contact

BENO Holding AG // Brienner Straße 7 // 80333 München // beno-gruppe.de

Florian Renner // Tel. +49 89 20 500 410 // info@beno-gruppe.de



21.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

