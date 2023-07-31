EQS-News: Beno Holding AG: Light industrial asset manager and portfolio holder BENO Holding AG reports preliminary unaudited figures for fiscal year 2022

EQS-News: Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Beno Holding AG: Light industrial asset manager and portfolio holder BENO Holding AG reports preliminary unaudited figures for fiscal year 2022



Munich, July 30, 2023: BENO Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLP3), a real estate asset manager and portfolio holder focusing on light industrial properties, reports preliminary unaudited figures for fiscal year 2022. Consolidated sales (net rent plus incidental expenses) for fiscal year 2022 amount to approximately EUR 8.9 million (previous year: EUR 7.3 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 22.5%. Consolidated net income (EAT) amounted to around EUR 2.9 million in the reporting year (previous year: EUR 2.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.7 million as of the reporting date (previous year: EUR 7.0 million).



"The positive development of sales and consolidated net income is mainly due to new portfolio properties, index adjustments and portfolio optimizations. The value potential in our portfolio remains considerable given the very moderate average balance sheet valuation of around EUR 500 per square meter including land compared with new construction costs," explains Michael Bussmann, Executive Board member of BENO Holding AG.



About the company

BENO Holding AG is an asset manager specializing in operational real estate. The company, which was founded in 2008, can draw on special expertise thanks to its steadily expanding own portfolio of production real estate. The combination of asset manager and portfolio holder enables the company to always act from the perspective of the owner. The "buy & hold" approach, which has been consistently pursued since the company was founded, guarantees owners an attractive and profitable real estate investment in the long term. Assets under management (AUM) currently amount to 13 German locations with around 36 tenants and a usable floor space of around 158,000 m². The market value of the properties amounts to around 80 million euros.



