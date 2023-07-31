Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
31.07.2023 09:46:03

EQS-News: Beno Holding AG: Light industrial asset manager and portfolio holder BENO Holding AG reports preliminary unaudited figures for fiscal year 2022

EQS-News: Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Beno Holding AG: Light industrial asset manager and portfolio holder BENO Holding AG reports preliminary unaudited figures for fiscal year 2022

31.07.2023 / 09:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, July 30, 2023: BENO Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLP3), a real estate asset manager and portfolio holder focusing on light industrial properties, reports preliminary unaudited figures for fiscal year 2022. Consolidated sales (net rent plus incidental expenses) for fiscal year 2022 amount to approximately EUR 8.9 million (previous year: EUR 7.3 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 22.5%. Consolidated net income (EAT) amounted to around EUR 2.9 million in the reporting year (previous year: EUR 2.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.7 million as of the reporting date (previous year: EUR 7.0 million).

 "The positive development of sales and consolidated net income is mainly due to new portfolio properties, index adjustments and portfolio optimizations. The value potential in our portfolio remains considerable given the very moderate average balance sheet valuation of around EUR 500 per square meter including land compared with new construction costs," explains Michael Bussmann, Executive Board member of BENO Holding AG.

About the company
BENO Holding AG is an asset manager specializing in operational real estate. The company, which was founded in 2008, can draw on special expertise thanks to its steadily expanding own portfolio of production real estate. The combination of asset manager and portfolio holder enables the company to always act from the perspective of the owner. The "buy & hold" approach, which has been consistently pursued since the company was founded, guarantees owners an attractive and profitable real estate investment in the long term. Assets under management (AUM) currently amount to 13 German locations with around 36 tenants and a usable floor space of around 158,000 m². The market value of the properties amounts to around 80 million euros. 
 

31.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Beno Holding AG
Brienner Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: 089/20500555
Fax: 089/20500555
E-mail: info@beno-holding.de
Internet: www.beno-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLP3, DE000A3H2XT2, DE000A11QP91
WKN: A11QLP, A3H2XT, A11QP9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1691409

 
End of News EQS News Service

1691409  31.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1691409&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beno Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Beno Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Beno Holding AG 8,30 0,00% Beno Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX startet fester -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt im Montagshandel zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verliert. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten