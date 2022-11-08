|
08.11.2022 08:10:41
EQS-News: Beno Holding AG: Light industrial portfolio holder acquires industrial property in Gernsheim
|
EQS-News: Beno Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous
Munich, November 8th, 2022.
BENO Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLP3), real estate portfolio holder with a focus on light industrial objects, acquires a industrial property in Gernsheim (Hessen, near Frankfurt and Darmstadt).
The property, which is fully let on a long-term basis, has a rentable floor space of approx. 7,200 sqm. The annual net rental income generated with the newly acquired location is EUR 530,000.
This increases the annual net rental income of the BENO portfolio from currently around EUR 6.5 million to EUR 7 million. The leased floor space increases from around 150,000 sqm to around 158,000 sqm as a result of the acquisition.
By acquiring the production property in Gernsheim near Darmstadt, BENO has made a very attractive investment in a difficult market environment. This continues the "buy & hold" approach that has been successful for years," explains Michael Bussmann, CEO of BENO Holding AG.
The BENO Group has been investing in light industrial real estate in German-speaking countries since 2008. Following the acquisition of Gernsheim, the broadly diversified portfolio includes 36 commercial units at 13 locations with a total floor space of around 158,000 m2. The market value of the portfolio is around EUR 77 million. The current 36 tenants are mostly medium-sized companies from different sectors. The Light Industrial asset class includes commercial sites with mixed use of production, logistics and administration.
About us:
BENO Holding AG is an asset manager specializing in operational real estate.
The company, which was founded in 2008, can draw on special expertise thanks to its constantly expanding portfolio of production properties. Thanks to the combination of asset manager and portfolio holder at the same time, the company can always act from the perspective of the owner. The "buy & hold" approach, which has been consistently pursued since the company was founded, guarantees the owners a long-term, attractive and profitable real estate investment.
The group of companies specializes in the acquisition, financing, management and optimization of real estate properties required for operations with existing tenants with good credit ratings. The geographical focus is on the economically strong, German-speaking area (Germany, Austria and German-speaking parts of Switzerland and Italy).
Assets under management (AUM) currently amount to 13 German locations with around 36 tenants and a usable area of around 158,000 m². The market value of the property is around EUR 77 million.
08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beno Holding AG
|Brienner Str. 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/20500555
|Fax:
|089/20500555
|E-mail:
|info@beno-holding.de
|Internet:
|www.beno-holding.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QLP3, DE000A3H2XT2, DE000A11QP91
|WKN:
|A11QLP, A3H2XT, A11QP9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1481283
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1481283 08.11.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Beno Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:10
|EQS-News: Beno Holding AG: Light-Industrial-Bestandhalter erwirbt Betriebsimmobilie in Gernsheim (EQS Group)
|
08:10
|EQS-News: Beno Holding AG: Light industrial portfolio holder acquires industrial property in Gernsheim (EQS Group)
|
31.10.22
|EQS-News: Beno Holding AG gründet BENO Energy GmbH für dezentrale Energieversorgung des gruppeninternen Portfolios (EQS Group)
|
10.08.22
|DGAP-News: Beno Holding AG: Light-Industrial-Bestandhalter BENO Holding AG veröffentlicht Konzernzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|DGAP-News: Light-Industrial-Bestandhalter BENO Holding AG meldet den Erwerb einer 6%-igen Minderheitsbeteiligung (EQS Group)
|
16.12.21
|DGAP-DD: Beno Holding AG english (EQS Group)
|
16.12.21
|DGAP-DD: Beno Holding AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14.12.21
|DGAP-DD: Beno Holding AG deutsch (EQS Group)