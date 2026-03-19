EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: JUMA Recharge+ – Berentzen Group launches functional lifestyle drink

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Product Launch

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: JUMA Recharge+ – Berentzen Group launches functional lifestyle drink



19.03.2026 / 10:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





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Press Release No. 6/2026

JUMA Recharge+

Berentzen Group launches functional lifestyle drink

Haselünne, March 19, 2026 – Vivaris Getränke GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, is entering the functional drinks market with the JUMA brand. This marks a first milestone for the Berentzen Group in the implementation of its new corporate strategy BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030.

“Functional drinks are currently among the most dynamic categories in the Non-alcoholic Beverages sector. We are delighted to purposefully harness this potential with JUMA,” explains Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of the Berentzen Group, adding: “By acquiring the JUMA brand, we are strategically expanding our portfolio in an attractive, high-growth category and thereby further developing our Non-alcoholic Beverages division.”

At the heart of the market launch is JUMA Recharge+, a tea-based, functional hydration drink that combines electrolytes with vitamins and caffeine, whilst containing no sugar. The drink is available in two flavours: Lemon & Lime and Peach & Hibiscus. “As an energy tea, JUMA Recharge+ is the alternative to traditional energy drinks. Our aim with functional lifestyle drinks was to deliver not only a functional benefit but also the promise of pleasure that the Berentzen Group has always stood for. This is what makes JUMA unique in the market environment,” explains Schwegmann. JUMA Recharge+ is aimed primarily at an active, urban target group that wants to flexibly combine sport, everyday life and lifestyle.

JUMA is also breaking new ground on the German market with its packaging concept: the product is bottled in an aluminium bottle with a screw cap, making it easy to reseal. “This packaging is particularly practical to use, and, like a standard aluminium can, is 100 per cent recyclable and subject to the same deposit scheme,” says Schwegmann.

The JUMA brand has been acquired by food42morrow GmbH. The product itself has been further developed by the Berentzen Group. JUMA Recharge+ will be available in its new form from May 2026. The RRP will be €1.79 per 380ml.

The entry into the functional drinks market is a key component of the BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030 corporate strategy, which was presented in November 2025. With this strategy, the Berentzen Group aims, among other things, to further develop its brand and product portfolio, tap into new consumption occasions and venues, and capitalise on growth opportunities in attractive categories.





JUMA Recharge+

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communication & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de