EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary business results for the 2025 financial year published – Berentzen Group reports solid operating result

Press Release No. 3/2026

Preliminary business results for the 2025 financial year published

Berentzen Group reports solid operating result

Consolidated revenues: EUR 162.9 million

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT): EUR 8.5 million | Consolidated EBITDA: EUR 17.1 million

Foundation laid for BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030

Haselünne, February 11, 2026 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today published preliminary, unaudited results for the 2025 financial year. Accordingly, the Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 162.9 million (2024: EUR 181.9 million). Consolidated operating profit before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) amounted to EUR 8.5 million (2024: EUR 10.6 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 5.2% (2024: 5.8%) based on consolidated revenues. Consolidated operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) amounted to EUR 17.1 million (2024: EUR 19.3 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 10.5% (2024: 10.7%) in relation to consolidated revenues.

"Despite the continuing challenging market conditions, which have also had a corresponding impact on our revenues, we have managed to remain highly profitable in the 2025 financial year," summarises Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of the Berentzen Group.

The decline in consolidated revenues compared to the previous year is due, on the one hand, to the sale of the mineral water plant in Grüneberg in the last quarter of the 2024 financial year. "We made a conscious decision to take this step at the time because continuing to operate the site no longer made sense for us from a profitability perspective. This was accopanied by the discontinuation of the unprofitable regional mineral water business, which has now led to a decline in sales as planned," Schwegmann explains the background. The further decline in consolidated revenues is primarily related to changes in consumer behaviour. This was particularly evident in the spirits market in Germany, which was characterised by significant declines in sales.

"Even though we are naturally affected by this overall market development, we see many products within our broad portfolio that have recorded positive growth momentum. These include, for example, our Berentzen Minis, our premium private label concepts, the new Citrocasa XPro devices and the Mio Mio can, which was successfully launched last year," explains Schwegmann, adding: "This means that we also have real growth potential for the future in our existing core business."

New corporate strategy "BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030"

"However, in order to achieve our further growth ambitions in a lasting and sustainable manner, it is essential that we continue to develop beyond these core areas and respond to the profound changes in consumer markets with new ideas," Schwegmann continues.

In November of last year, the Berentzen Group therefore published its new corporate strategy, BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030, which is based in particular on the strategic pillars of "novel brands and products", "new markets" and "new sales channels". This comprehensive strategy aims to strengthen the Berentzen Group's market position and promote long-term, sustainable growth.

"We are responding to changing consumer needs by introducing completely novel brands and products. The development of foreign markets in the category of so-called ‘emerging markets’ will open up further business opportunities. And with a broader positioning in additional sales channels outside of traditional food retail, we are generating new touchpoints for our products," says Schwegmann, summarising the key components of BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030.

This combination will enable the Berentzen Group to continue to successfully assert itself in a dynamic competitive environment. "The first concrete measures and projects have already been launched. We are convinced that these and others will unfold their full potential in the coming months and years, enabling us to achieve our most important goal of BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030 – significant revenue growth while simultaneously increasing profitability," Schwegmann concludes.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communication & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de