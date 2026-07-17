EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026 published

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Preliminary Results

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026 published



17.07.2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release No 13/2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026 published

Consolidated revenues of EUR 71.0 million

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) amounts to EUR 0.6 million

Forecast for the 2026 financial year adjusted to reflect performance so far this year

Numerous product innovations have been launched

Haselünne, July 17, 2026 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today published preliminary business results for the first half of the 2026 financial year. In the first half of 2026, the Group recorded revenues of EUR 71.0 million (H1/2025: EUR 79.9 million). Consolidated operating profit before interest and tax (consolidated EBIT) fell to EUR 0.6 million (H1/2025: EUR 3.2 million) in the first six month. Consolidated operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) amount to EUR 4.9 million (H1/2025: EUR 7.4 million).

“The developments in our key performance indicators, which were already evident in the first quarter, have unfortunately continued over the last three months,” explains Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of the Berentzen Group, adding: “Essentially, this is still attributable to the ongoing weakness in the market and consumer spending in Germany. We have already taken this into account to a certain extent in our planning for the 2026 financial year, but the pace of market developments is significantly faster than expected.”

Further outlook for the 2026 financial year

Based on developments in the first half of the year, the Berentzen Group is updating its forecast for the 2026 financial year. The group now expects a consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) for the 2026 financial year in a range between EUR 3.5 and 5.0 million (previously: EUR 7.0 to 9.0 million; 2025: EUR 8.5 million) and consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of between EUR 12.4 and 13.9 million (previously: EUR 16.1 to 18.1 million; 2025: EUR: 17.1 million). Consolidated revenues are now expected to be in a range between EUR 151.0 and 156.0 million (previously: EUR 163.0 and 173.0 million; 2025: EUR 162.9 million).

“This adjustment is necessary, even though we have already launched several countermeasures as part of our Group strategy BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030. This includes, for example, the launch of our new Juma brand, which has been very successful so far. Following its exclusive launch at one of Germany’s largest drugstore chains, the national roll-out will also begin in the food retail sector in September. We have completely revamped the Puschkin brand – in addition to new product packaging and new liquids, we are also introducing three ready-to-drink variants in cans. We expect to see the first positive effects on revenues and profits in the second half of the year – the new initiatives will then come into their own from the coming financial year onwards. However, in the current market climate, planned regulations such as the sugar levy or the increase in alcohol duty could prove counterproductive for our entire sector,” Schwegmann concluded.

The final business results and further information on the first half of the 2026 financial year and the full-year forecast will be published as scheduled on August 13, 2026 with the Group’s half-yearly financial report.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communication & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de