EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary Q1/2026 business results published

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary Q1/2026 business results published



15.04.2026 / 12:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press Release No. 8/2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Preliminary Q1/2026 business results published

Haselünne, April 15, 2026 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its preliminary business results for the first quarter of the 2026 financial year. Accordingly, the Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 35.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 39.0 million). Consolidated operating profit before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) amounted to EUR 0.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 1.2 million). Consolidated operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) totalled EUR 2.4 million (Q1/2025: EUR 3.3 million).

“The financial year always gets off to a somewhat slow start in the first quarter due to seasonal factors. This year, however, we are also facing a number of one-off effects,” explains Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, adding: “Due to disappointingly weak consumer demand and correspondingly low sales of spirits in Germany during the 2025 end-of-year period, our retail partners started 2026 with high stock levels, which had to be reduced in the first quarter. This significantly slowed down our subsequent sales. Furthermore, weak consumer demand for alcoholic beverages in Germany continued across the overall market in the first quarter. In the private-label brands sector, the particularly sharp decline in the overall whiskey market had an impact on revenue and earnings. As Europe’s largest supplier of whiskey in the private-label brands sector, this negative trend has affected us disproportionately.”

The decline in consolidated revenues is therefore primarily attributable to the spirits business. The decrease in consolidated EBITDA and consolidated EBIT compared with the first quarter of the 2025 financial year is a result of the lower consolidated revenues.

Further outlook for the 2026 financial year

To generate revenue growth whilst continuing to drive the Berentzen Group’s profitability, a wide range of measures and initiatives are planned for the 2026 financial year as part of the BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030 corporate strategy. “We have a lot planned, particularly in the area of brands and products. This includes, for example, the launch of our new JUMA brand from May, the comprehensive relaunch of our Puschkin brand with a revised product range, and the introduction of three new Puschkin ready-to-drink products in cans from the second half of the year. But we will also be taking the first significant steps in our other strategic focus areas of ‘New Markets’ and ‘New Sales Channels’ this year. We are confident that this package of measures will demonstrate its full strength over the course of the year,” explains Schwegmann.

The Berentzen Group therefore maintains is full-year forecast for the 2026 financial year. According to this, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 163.0 to 173.0 million (2025: EUR 162.9 million), consolidated EBIT of between EUR 7.0 and 9.0 million (2025: EUR 8.5 million) and consolidated EBITDA of between EUR 16.1 and 18.1 million (2025: EUR 17.1 million).

The Berentzen Group will provide further information on the first three months of the 2026 financial year, as well as details on the individual business divisions, with the scheduled publication of the Q1/2026 Interim Report on April 30, 2026.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communication & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de