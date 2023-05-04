EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Interim Report Q1/2023

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Interim Report Q1/2023



04.05.2023 / 07:03 CET/CEST

Press Release No. 7/2023

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Interim Report Q1/2023

Significant rise in revenues and positive operating result (EBIT)

Haselünne, May 4, 2023 Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), which is listed in the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today published its Interim Report for the first quarter of the 2023 financial year. The Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 41.8 million in the first three months of 2023, that being 15.9% higher than in the first quarter of last year (Q1/2022: EUR 36.1 million). The consolidated result before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) was EUR 1.0 million (Q1/2022: EUR 1.2 million) and the consolidated result before interest, taxes, and depreciation (consolidated EBITDA) came to EUR 2.9 million (Q1/2022: EUR 3.2 million).

We are pleased with the positive consolidated EBIT and the further, significant growth of our consolidated revenues, said Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, adding that the Groups revenue performance continued the positive trend of the past year. In each and every quarter of the 2022 financial year, consolidated revenues posted double-digit growth over the respective year-ago quarters, he said. As we had expected and announced earlier, earnings quality in the first quarter of 2023 was mainly influenced by much higher costs compared to the first quarter of last year, given that the cost increases built up steadily only over the course of the last 12 months, Schwegmann said. The added cost burden also affected the earnings indicators EBITDA and EBIT in the first quarter, he said. The necessary price increases in our product lines negotiated already at the beginning of 2023 to defray further rises in material costs will gradually have a positive effect on earnings indicators beginning in the second quarter, so that our margin quality will improve again over the course of the current year, Schwegmann said.

Looking at the past three months, I would especially like to emphasise the dynamic performance of Mio Mio in our Non-alcoholic Beverages segment. We achieved an impressive, nearly 30 percent increase in the revenues generated on sales of this brand in the first quarter. Also in the Spirits segment, we generated significant, double-digit revenue growth of 29 percent on the combined sales of the liqueur products of our strategic core brands Berentzen and Puschkin. These examples prove that we are pursuing the right strategy with our core strategic brands, which harbour great potential for further growth, Schwegmann said.

Outlook for the rest of the 2023 financial year

Given that the Groups performance was in line with expectations in the first quarter, the Berentzen Group today confirmed its forecast for the 2023 financial year. It expects consolidated revenues to come out in a range of EUR 185.0 million to EUR 195.0 million, consolidated EBIT in a range of EUR 7.0 million to EUR 9.0 million, and consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 15.6 million to EUR 17.6 million.

Although we again encountered some challenges related to costs in the first quarter, we take an optimistic view of the future particularly in view of our revenue performance. Our price negotiations having been largely successful, our profit margins will now also gradually improve, enhancing the quality of our revenue growth, Schwegmann concluded.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

