EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes its 2025 Annual Report – Berentzen Group achieves significant consolidated profit

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes its 2025 Annual Report – Berentzen Group achieves significant consolidated profit



26.03.2026 / 07:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press Release No. 7/2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes its 2025 Annual Report

Berentzen Group achieves significant consolidated profit

Preliminary business results confirmed

Consolidated profit amounts to EUR 2.4 million

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.11 per share

Forecast for the 2026 financial year presented

Haselünne, March 26, 2026 – Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), published its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year today. In the report, the Group confirms its preliminary business figures, which were announced on February 11, 2026.

“We continued to operate profitably in the 2025 financial year and are pleased that, based on a consolidated EBIT of EUR 8.5 million, we were able to achieve a very good consolidated profit of EUR 2.4 million,” says Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of the Berentzen Group. In this light, the Executive Board, together with the Supervisory Board, will propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026. Furthermore, the Group has once again succeeded in generating positive free cash flow. This amounted to EUR 5.1 million in the 2025 financial year. “Both key figures – consolidated profit and free cash flow – are significantly higher than in the previous year. They impressively demonstrate that the Berentzen Group remains successful and resilient even in challenging times,” explains Schwegmann, adding: “We see many products within our broad portfolio that have recorded positive growth momentum. These include, for example, our Berentzen Minis, our premium private label concepts, the new Citrocasa XPro devices and the Mio Mio can, which was successfully launched last year.”

Outlook for the 2026 financial year

In its 2025 Annual Report, the Berentzen Group also announces its forecast for the current financial year 2026. According to this, the Group expects consolidated revenues to range between EUR 163.0 and 173.0 million. Consolidated EBIT is forecast to be between EUR 7.0 and 9.0 million, and consolidated EBITDA between EUR 16.1 and 18.1 million.

“The 2026 financial year will be of crucial importance for the Berentzen Group’s strategic direction within our new corporate strategy, BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030, and in this sense will also mark a transitional year of transformation,” says Schwegmann. The first milestones of the new strategy, which was published last November, have already been achieved. “Last week, we announced our entry into the dynamically growing market for functional drinks with the acquisition of the Juma brand. Furthermore, we launched the first limited edition of Mio Mio at the beginning of March, as well as a sugar-free version of our popular Mio Mio Mate Ginger in both bottles and cans. We have also taken important steps towards the further internationalisation of our business activities. Our Puschkin brand will shortly be presented in a completely new guise, with which we will be restoring the necessary relevance for the target group,” says Schwegmann, concluding: “By further developing our portfolio, modernising our brands and expanding our national and international presence, we are laying the foundations for the next phase of our company’s history.”

The Annual Report is published at: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communication & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de