EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary business results

Press Release No. 2/2023



Successful 2022 financial year: Upgraded revenue and earnings targets achieved

Consolidated revenues rise by 19.2% to EUR 174.2 million

Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rise by 22.7% to EUR 8.2 million

Haselünne, February 2, 2023 Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), whose shares are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today published preliminary, as yet unaudited business results for the 2022 financial year. The corporate group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 174.2 million, that being 19.2 percent higher than in the 2021 financial year (EUR 146.1 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) rose to EUR 8.2 million (2021: EUR 6.7 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) came to EUR 16.6 million (2021: EUR 15.4 million).

Therefore, all the Groups key performance indicators for the 2022 financial year came out within the forecast ranges, which we had upgraded twice during the year, said Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. He continued by saying that: All in all, we brought the financial year to a much more positive and successful close than we had expected at the beginning of 2021 despite the challenges posed by fragile supply chains and massively higher costs for energy and materials in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Each one of the Groups four strategic growth fields contributed to the substantial increase in revenues: the liqueurs of the Berentzen and Puschkin brands, the premium product concepts of the private-label spirits brands, the soft drinks of the Mio Mio brand, and the fresh juice systems marketed under the Citrocasa brand. Our revenue growth resulted for the most part from considerably higher consumer demand and to a lesser degree from higher selling prices. The complete lifting of the coronavirus restrictions put us back on track to achieve our growth targets. Our products stand for joie de vivre, conviviality, and moments of joy in fellowship with others, which were finally possible again to the full extent. This makes us very happy, Schwegmann said.

Nonetheless, we were massively impacted by the increased costs of materials, commodities, and energy. As we had expected and communicated on multiple occasions, these cost increases crimped our earnings more and more during the course of the 2022 financial year, culminating in the fourth quarter, Schwegmann explained. In view of this development, we are satisfied with the consolidated EBIT we generated last year. In the absence of these challenges, however, consolidated EBIT would have been significantly higher.

The preliminary operating results of BerentzenGruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to verification by the independent auditor and approval by the Supervisory Board. The final operating results and further information about the 2022 financial year and the 2023 forecast will be published according to plan on March 23, 2023 with the 2022 Annual Report.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company whose roots go back over 260 years. Broadly positioned with its Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems, the group today develops, produces and markets beverage concepts for a wide variety of consumer needs from spirits to mineral waters and lemonades to fruit presses for freshly squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands such as Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio and Citrocasa as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group has a worldwide presence in more than 60 countries. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

