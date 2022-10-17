EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for Q3/2022

EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for Q3/2022



17.10.2022 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Press release no. 18/2022

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes preliminary operating results for Q3/2022 Extremely positive business development over the year forecast increased again

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 6.8 million significantly higher than previous year's level despite massive cost increases

Consolidated revenues significantly increased to EUR 127.1 million

Annual forecast for the 2022 financial year raised again

Haselünne, October 17, 2022 Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today announced preliminary business results for the third quarter of the 2022 financial year. According to these results, the corporate group has achieved consolidated revenues of EUR 127.1 million a plus of over 20% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 105.8 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) were increased by 32% to EUR 6.8 million (Q3/2021: EUR 5.1 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) are expected to amount to EUR 13.1 million (Q3/2021: EUR 11.9 million). In this context, the Berentzen Group also announced the second adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2022 financial year.

Our business results for the first three quarters of this financial year are not only significantly higher than those of the same period of the previous year, but also exceed the business results of the comparable period of 2019 - the last pre-Covid year and one of the most successful financial years of the Berentzen Group in the recent history, says Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. It should be pointed out in particular that this success was achieved despite the massive increases in energy and material costs in the course of the year to date. As a result of these further increasing cost burdens, the gross profit quality of the individual products has suffered, as it has not yet been possible to pass on price increases in their entirety. The success of the business was therefore almost completely attributable to strong growth in sales volumes, he says. "We are very happy about this positive development in demand for Berentzen Group products. It shows: After the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, people again would like to enjoy moments together and use the various beverages from our broadly positioned portfolio as optimal companions through the day. A freshly squeezed orange juice in the morning, an invigorating Mio Mio lemonade in the afternoon, and all kinds of spirits for celebrations or for a cozy end of the day," says Schwegmann.

All strategically important topics of the Berentzen Group would have contributed to the positive development in the first three quarters. The strategic growth fields of the corporate group are the liqueurs of the Berentzen and Puschkin brands in the Branded Spirits business, premium products in the Private Label Spirits business, the innovative lemonade brand Mio Mio in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, and the key markets in the Fresh Juice Systems segment.

Further outlook for the 2022 financial year

Based on the positive development of consolidated revenues and earnings in the first nine months, the Berentzen Group is once again raising its full-year guidance for the 2022 financial year, having already announced an improvement in the key figures in July. The Group now expects consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 172.0 to 177.0 million (previously EUR 158.0 to 165.0 million, previous year EUR 146.1 million). Consolidated EBIT is now expected between EUR 7.8 and 8.8 million (previously EUR 6.0 to 8.0 million, previous year EUR 6.7 million) and consolidated EBITDA between EUR 16.1 and 17.1 million (previously EUR 15.0 to 17.0 million, previous year EUR 15.4 million) for the 2022 financial year.

The impact on business results due to the ongoing challenges on the procurement markets is expected to be much more significant in the fourth quarter than in the year to date. With this in mind, we are a little bit more cautious in our reassessment of the key earnings figures than we are with regard to the expected development of consolidated revenues. But overall, the Berentzen Group will demonstrate its regained growth power this year," Schwegmann concludes.

Further information on the first nine month of the 2022 financial year as well as details on the different segments of the Berentzen Group will be announced with the scheduled publication of the Interim Report Q3/2022 on October 25, 2022.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

