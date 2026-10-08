LION E-Mobility Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QH97 / ISIN: CH0560888270

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08.10.2026 09:20:33

EQS-News: BESS Business Continues to Grow: LION Smart Wins Three Additional Storage Projects with a Total Capacity of 30 MWh in Germany

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BESS Business Continues to Grow: LION Smart Wins Three Additional Storage Projects with a Total Capacity of 30 MWh in Germany

08.10.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BESS Business Continues to Grow: LION Smart Wins Three Additional Storage Projects with a Total Capacity of 30 MWh in Germany

Zug, 8 October 2026 – LION Smart Production GmbH, part of LION E-Mobility AG, announces further project wins in its BESS business. In the third quarter of 2026, the company secured three additional projects for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS), each with a storage capacity of 10 MWh. With a total volume of 30 MWh, LION Smart is continuing its previous success in the stationary energy storage sector. At the same time, the company is currently planning to expand its offering to include “BESS as a Service” for operators of photovoltaic and wind farms.

Three Projects with Different Application Concepts
The newly secured projects comprise three different storage applications. One battery storage system with a capacity of 10 MWh is planned for co-location with an existing photovoltaic system. Another green power storage project, also with 10 MWh, combines the battery storage system with a new photovoltaic system. In addition, LION Smart has secured a standalone storage project with a capacity of 10 MWh. The new BESS projects are scheduled to be completed and connected to the grid in Q1 2027.

The projects underline the diverse potential applications of stationary battery storage systems, both in combination with renewable generation assets and as standalone storage solutions.

LION Smart as System Integrator: Tailor-Made Storage Solutions
In the BESS business, LION Smart acts as a system integrator and implements tailor-made storage solutions for its customers, designed to meet the specific requirements of each project. Its service portfolio covers the entire lifecycle of a storage project: from consulting and system design to engineering, integration and commissioning, as well as service and maintenance. Before delivery, each container is approved by an in-house engineering team in accordance with European quality standards. In addition, LION Smart safeguards the performance of its storage systems through performance guarantees.

LION Smart is seeing strong customer interest in these solutions. Interested parties include independent power producers and operators of solar and wind power plants, as well as traditional utilities and municipal utilities.

BESS as a Service: Battery Storage Without Own Storage Investment
With “BESS as a Service”, LION Smart is opening up another route to stationary battery storage for operators of photovoltaic and wind farms. The model enables the use of a storage system without requiring operators to make their own investment in the storage asset and creates the opportunity to generate additional storage revenues alongside income from photovoltaic and wind energy. LION Smart also assumes the technical risk and provides service for the storage system.

The focus is on a one-stop solution: one partner for the storage project and a concept tailored to the specific application. The concrete structure and economic potential are assessed on a project-specific basis.

Presentation at the Solar Plus Forum in Berlin
LION Smart will present its “BESS as a Service” offering in a presentation at the Solar Plus Forum on 24–25 November 2026 in Berlin. Interested parties will be able to learn more about the model and its potential applications there. For questions regarding BESS projects and the new service offering, the company is also available at BESS@lionsmart.com.

About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as stationary and industrial applications. LION is ideally positioned to serve the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION’s battery packs meet the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com

About LION Smart GmbH
LION Smart GmbH is an innovative provider of battery storage solutions and engineering services. With its already introduced 5 MWh container solution and comprehensive development, testing, and simulation expertise, LION Smart offers a technically mature, service-oriented solution for industrial and grid-connected large-scale storage applications.

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:
Kirchhoff Consult
lion@kirchhoff.de
ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com


08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200APPWFDYDGV1M54
EQS News ID: 2412056

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412056  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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