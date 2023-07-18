EQS-News: BIKE24 announces preliminary results for the second quarter of 2023, full-year guidance adjusted

EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results

BIKE24 announces preliminary results for the second quarter of 2023, full-year guidance adjusted



18.07.2023 / 14:55 CET/CEST

Ongoing subdued consumer sentiment: recovery of e-commerce market takes longer than expected

Adj. EBITDA margin with 0.9 percent in Q2 above Q1 (-4.7 percent), sales down -6.1 percent versus the prior-year quarter

Guidance adjustment for fiscal year 2023: Expected sales growth lowered from previously 0 to +10 percent to now -10 to -5 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin lowered from previously 0 to 3.5 percent to now -1 to 1 percent

Various initiatives already in place to ensure ongoing profitability improvements

Dresden, July 18, 2023. Bike24 Holding AG (BIKE24), one of the leading European e-commerce platforms for everything around cycling, continues to operate in a challenging market environment. The current economic situation has changed the market environment for cycling parts & accessories as well as full-bikes significantly. A similar development is seen in the e-commerce market, which recorded a 12.2 percent decline in the second quarter of 2023, according to the German E-Commerce Association (bevh). Consumer reluctance to spend and a delayed start to the season given unfavorable weather are slowing demand, and the resulting increased promotional activities negatively impact margins. Given various initiatives to reduce costs, BIKE24 nevertheless achieved an increase in operational profitability in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2023.

"In recent years, we have experienced ups and downs, but not yet a comparably challenging situation like now. In less than 18 months, the cycling market has gone from supply challenges to severe overcapacities. At the same time, the consumer sentiment has fallen dramatically due to high inflation," says Andrés Martin-Birner, co-founder and CEO of BIKE24. "In order to successfully master these challenging times, we already increased our focus on operational profitability at the beginning of the year. We see the first effects of these measures in the margin improvement in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2023."

According to preliminary calculations, the Group generated a sales volume of EUR 62.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, which corresponds to a decline of 6.1 percent versus Q2 2022 (EUR 67.0). Operational profitability increased compared to the previous quarter (Q1 2023: -4.7 percent) with a positive adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.9 percent but decreased compared to the second quarter of the previous year (7.9 percent). Overall, both revenue and adj. EBITDA in the second quarter were weaker than expected.

The reason for the development in sales and earnings in the second quarter is the ongoing low consumer sentiment, especially in Germany. This development is also reflected in the latest report from the German E-Commerce Association (bevh): In the second quarter of 2023, online retail in Germany recorded a decline of 12.2 percent. In addition, the cycling season in the current year started unusually late due to a cold and wet spring. This is in line with the latest reports by the German Cycling Association (ZIV) for the period up to May 2023, which reported a 12 percent sales decline for e-bikes and a 20 percent decline for bio-bikes.

"In this challenging situation for the industry as a whole, we see ourselves well positioned as a company with over 20 years of experience and the diversification of our business through successful internationalization efforts," reports Andrés Martin-Birner. "In addition to cost-efficiency measures, we are driving the improvement of our operational processes forward."

As the expected improvement in market sentiment takes longer than expected, BIKE24 has adjusted its guidance for the 2023 financial year. Instead of revenue growth of 0 to +10 percent, the Group now expects a -10 to -5 percent sales decline versus the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to come in at between -1 and 1 percent (previously: 0 to 3.5 percent).

Management has already taken extensive steps to ensure ongoing profitability improvements. Particular attention is being paid to the areas of personnel costs, marketing, and pricing strategy.

