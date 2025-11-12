EQS-News: BIKE24 continues growth path in third quarter – revenue up 31.7 % and adjusted EBITDA margin at 6.4 %

EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

BIKE24 continues growth path in third quarter – revenue up 31.7 % and adjusted EBITDA margin at 6.4 %



12.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

BIKE24 continues growth path in third quarter – revenue up 31.7 % and adjusted EBITDA margin at 6.4 % Group revenue in Q3 rises by 31.7 % to EUR 82.8 million

Localised markets continue to grow significantly, up 31.7 % in Q3

Core GSA market remains strong – revenue up 35.6 % in Q3

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 6.4 % in Q3 (previous year: 4.0 %)

Forecast for full year 2025 – revenue EUR 278–288 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 12.5–13.5 million

Dresden, November 12, 2025 – Bike24 Holding AG (BIKE24) has continued its strong growth path in the third quarter of 2025. The company recorded revenue growth of 31.7 % to EUR 82.8 million in the reporting quarter (Q3 2024: EUR 62.9 million). In the first nine months, revenue rose by 25.5 % to EUR 220.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 176.0 million). Significant growth was achieved in all European markets, driven by the successful localisation strategy and a strong core market in Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA).



**Localisation strategy with above-average success**

The consistent implementation of the localisation strategy is contributing significantly to our growth: localised markets recorded an increase of 31.7 % in the third quarter, with Poland and Finland standing out in particular with 62.9 %. The established core market of Germany, Switzerland and Austria also grew significantly in double digits, at 35.6 %. Thanks to an outstanding product range, attractive prices and excellent service, BIKE24 was able to further expand its position as the first address for cycling enthusiasts in Europe.



**Profitability rises significantly – adjusted EBITDA margin at 6.4%**

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 111.5 % to EUR 5.3 million in the third quarter (Q3 2024: EUR 2.5 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 6.4 % after 4.0 % in the same quarter of the previous year. In the first nine months, adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 11.0 million (9M 2024: EUR 3.7 million) with a margin of 5.0 % (9M 2024: 2.1 %). This positive development is attributable to strong revenue growth and the disproportionately low development of fixed costs.



**Operational efficiency and working capital management**

In addition to the optimised personnel structure, ongoing cost discipline and improved operational processes led to below-average cost increases in the third quarter. At the same time, BIKE24 was able to further increase product availability through optimised ordering strategies, while still improving the cost of goods sold ratio to 26 % in Q3 (Q3 2024: 30 %). Free cash flow rose by 50.1 % to EUR 8.1 million in the third quarter (Q3 2024: EUR 5.4 million).



**Customer growth and increasing order frequency**

The number of active customers grew by 19.8 % to 1,087,430 in the last twelve months. The number of orders in the third quarter rose by 33.2 % to 584,272 (Q3 2024: 438,559).



** Voices from within the company**

Andrés Martin-Birner, founder and CEO of BIKE24, comments:

‘The third quarter impressively confirms our successful growth course. With sales growth of over 30 %, we are performing significantly better than the market. We are particularly proud of the success of our localisation strategy – Poland and Finland, with growth of almost 63 %, demonstrate the enormous potential of our business model.’



Sylvio Eichhorst, CFO of BIKE24, adds:

‘The figures speak for themselves: an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4 % in the third quarter with a 50 % increase in free cash flow underscores our operational strength. We have proven that our efficiency measures are effective and that we can grow strongly at the same time.’



**Forecast for full year 2025 raised**

In light of the very positive business development in the third quarter, BIKE24 adjusted its forecast for the full year 2025 on 21 October 2025. The company now expects revenue in the range of EUR 278 million to EUR 288 million (previously EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million) and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million (previously EUR 7.0 million to EUR 12.1 million).



Today at 10 am CEST, the BIKE24 Q3 2025 earnings call will take place. The corresponding presentation will be available on the IR website. Please register via the following link:



https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/1b9699ec-9f43-45ba-9279-70593ef9a1f6



Condensed consolidated P&L (adjusted view) in k€ Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Delta 9M 2025 9M 2024 Delta Revenue and other income GSA markets 57,260 42,237 +35.6% 152,851 118,535 +29.0% Localized markets 18,397 13,969 +31.7% 48,416 38,367 +26.2% Rest of Europe (EEA) (previous year adjusted) 6,076 5,164 +17.7% 16,182 14,251 +13.6% Rest of World 1,070 1,505 -28.9% 3,439 4,818 -28.6% Revenue 82,802 62,876 +31.7% 220,887 175,970 +25.5% Other income 85 81 +4.6% 296 256 +15.5% Total income 82,887 62,957 +31.7% 221,183 176,226 +25.5% COGS (Merchandise, consumables & supplies) -60,453 -45,668 +32.4% -161,806 -128,838 +25.6% Gross profit 22,349 17,208 +29.9% 59,081 47,132 +25.4% Gross margin 27.0% 27.4% -0.4pp 26.7% 26.8% +0.1pp Perfomance marketing costs -990 -656 +50.8% -2,690 -2,068 +30.1% Selling expenses¹ -7,156 -5,644 +26.8% -18,924 -15,395 +22.9% Personnel expenses -6,630 -6,600 +0.4% -19,565 -20,534 -4.7% Miscellaneous expenses -2,435 -2,609 -6.6% -8,017 -8,341 -3.9% EBITDA 5,223 1,780 +193.4% 10,181 1,050 +869.5% EBITDA margin 6.3% 2.8% +3.5pp 4.6% 0.6% +4.0pp Adjustments 117 745 -84.3% 798 2,685 -70.3% Adjusted EBITDA 5,340 2,525 +111.5% 10,979 3,735 +194.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.4% 4.0% +2.4pp 5.0% 2.1% +2.9pp Depreciation/ amortization (excl. goodwill-like items) -1,794 -1,415 +26.7% -5,240 -5,208 +0.6% Adjusted EBIT 3,546 1,110 +219.5% 5,740 -1,473 - Adjusted EBIT margin 4.3% 1.8% +2.5pp 2.6% -0.8% +3.4pp Amortization of goodwill-like items -2,381 -2,381 0.0% -7,143 -7,140 0.0% Adjustmens -117 -745 -84.3% -798 -2,685 -70.3% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 1,048 -2,016 - -2,201 -11,298 - EBIT margin 1.3% -3.2% +4.5pp -1.0% -6.4% +5.4pp Finance expense, net -660 -839 -21.3% -3,216 -3,349 -4.0% Result before tax 388 -2,856 - -5,417 -14,647 - Income tax income 1,358 877 +54.8% 3,198 4,558 -29.8% Result for the period 1,746 -1,979 - -2,220 -10,089 - Rounding differences may arise. ¹Including impairment loss on trade receivables. Customer KPIs Active customers (LTM) 1,087,430 908,041 +19.8% Number of orders 584,272 438,559 +33.2% 1,563,657 1,232,817 +26.8% Average order value 139 142 -2.1% 141 142 -0.7% Orders returning customers (previous year adjusted) 71.0% 71.5% -0.5pp 70.8% 71.7% -0.9pp Return rate 19.8% 19.3% +0.5pp 18.5% 17.9% +0.6pp



**Investor Relations Contact**

Bike24 Holding AG

Breitscheidstraße 40

01237 Dresden

E-Mail: ir@bike24.net

Web: www.bike24.com/investor-relations



**About Bike24 Holding AG**

Bike24 Holding AG is one of Europe's leading e-commerce platforms for bicycles, bicycle parts and bicycle accessories. Headquartered in Dresden, BIKE24 offers an extensive range of premium brands and serves cycling enthusiasts in numerous European countries. The company has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2021.



Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that relate to our future business performance and future financial performance and to future events or developments affecting Bike24 Holding AG and its subsidiaries (together "BIKE24"). These statements can be recognised by formulations such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "aim", "estimate", "will" and "predict" or similar terms. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, prospectuses, presentations, documents sent to shareholders and press releases. In addition, from time to time, our representatives may make forward-looking statements verbally. Such statements are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of BIKE24 management and concern circumstances, many of which are beyond BIKE24's control. They are therefore subject to a large number of risks, uncertainties and factors which are described in publications - in particular in the chapters on the internal control and risk management system and opportunities and risks in the annual report and the corresponding chapters in the half-year financial report - but are not limited to these. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, force majeure events such as pandemics occur or underlying expectations, including future events, do not occur or occur later or assumptions are not fulfilled, the actual results, performance or achievements of BIKE24 may differ materially (either negatively or positively) from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, BIKE24 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.



Alternative performance indicators

