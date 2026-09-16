EQS-News: BIKE24 expects significantly stronger revenue growth and has specified a profit range

EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

BIKE24 expects significantly stronger revenue growth and has specified a profit range



16.09.2026 / 17:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BIKE24 expects significantly stronger revenue growth and has specified a profit range



Dresden, 16 September 2026. Based on business performance to date, BIKE24 expects revenue for the current financial year to be significantly higher than the previously communicated forecast of between EUR 316 million and EUR 332 million. This development is being driven by increased demand across all markets, with particularly strong momentum in international markets.



Against this backdrop, BIKE24 is raising its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year to a range of EUR 345 million to EUR 360 million.



The above-average growth in international markets is currently accompanied by lower contributions to earnings, due to specific market and country conditions. In addition, a price-sensitive market environment, high demand for lower-margin electronic goods and a general rise in transport costs are weighing on profit performance.



At the same time, the Management Board remains committed to a growth-oriented strategy in order to capitalise on the current market momentum to attract further customers and increase market penetration. In terms of the adjusted EBITDA, BIKE24 continues to expect a figure within the existing forecast range of EUR 16.0 million to EUR 20.0 million; based on current estimates, this is expected to fall within a range of EUR 16.0 million to EUR 18.0 million.



** About BIKE24**

BIKE24 is one of Europe’s leading e-commerce platforms for bikes, bike parts, and bike accessories. Headquartered in Dresden, BIKE24 offers an extensive selection of premium brands and serves cycling enthusiasts in numerous European countries. The company has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2021.



**Press Relations**

E-Mail: presse@bike24.net



**Investor Relations Contact**

Bike24 Holding AG

Breitscheidstraße 40

01237 Dresden

E-Mail: ir@bike24.net

Web: www.bike24.com/investor-relations



Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that relate to our future business performance and future financial performance and to future events or developments affecting Bike24 Holding AG and its subsidiaries (together "BIKE24"). These statements can be recognised by formulations such as "expect", "want", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "aim", "estimate", "will" and "predict" or similar terms. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, prospectuses, presentations, documents sent to shareholders and press releases. In addition, from time to time, our representatives may make forward-looking statements verbally. Such statements are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of BIKE24 management and concern circumstances, many of which are beyond BIKE24's control. They are therefore subject to a large number of risks, uncertainties and factors which are described in publications - in particular in the chapters on the internal control and risk management system and opportunities and risks in the annual report and the corresponding chapters in the half-year financial report - but are not limited to these. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, force majeure events such as pandemics occur or underlying expectations, including future events, do not occur or occur later or assumptions are not fulfilled, the actual results, performance or achievements of BIKE24 may differ materially (either negatively or positively) from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, BIKE24 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.



Alternative performance indicators

In addition to the key figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, BIKE24 presents alternative performance measures, e.g. adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, free cash flow, which are not part of the accounting standards. These key figures should be seen as a supplement to, but not a substitute for, the disclosures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may use different definitions for these terms.

16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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