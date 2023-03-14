EQS-News: BIKE24: Localized online stores for Benelux launched

EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Market Launch

BIKE24: Localized online stores for Benelux launched



14.03.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Three new online stores launched in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg

BIKE24 now covers more than 70 percent of the total European market potential with country-specific content

High expectations for customer and revenue growth in this cycling-rich region

Dresden, March 14, 2023 - BIKE24 starts the cycling season with new localized online stores. With the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, three more bike-loving nations will now receive targeted content without language barriers. To this end, BIKE24 has now added Dutch to its language selection. Following its successful expansion into Spain, France and Italy, one of Europe's leading cycling platform now covers more than 70 percent of the entire European market potential with this next rollout step.

"With the Benelux, we are entering probably the most bike-friendly region in Europe. Amsterdam, Utrecht and Antwerp are among the cities worldwide that offer the best infrastructure for cyclists. Therefore, we see high growth potential in these countries," says Andrés Martin-Birner, co-founder and CEO of BIKE24. "BIKE24 already has a high brand awareness in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg due to its proximity to Germany. We can now build on this with our localized offering and expect to be among the market leaders in online bike retail here in the medium-term."

About a year ago, BIKE24 launched country-specific online stores in France and Italy. Together with the previously launched Spanish market, the southern European countries achieved a sales growth of more than 160 percent in 2022. The cycling platform now also expects strong growth in the Benelux region, with the aim of occupying a leading market position here as well. With its extensive bike path networks, bike parking and rental systems in city centers, as well as attractive routes for cyclists, for example in Zeeland, the Ardennes or along the Moselle, it offers BIKE24 plenty of potential for further expansion. Technologically, BIKE24 has taken a step forward to offer new, country-specific payment methods.

With the launch of the three new localized stores, BIKE24 is now represented in the most important cycling nations in Europe and covers more than 70 percent of the total market potential. In addition to accessories and clothing, the company is also recording significant growth in the online sale of full-bikes. In all areas, BIKE24 can score with a wide range of high-quality brand-name products. Customers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg can now also enjoy the shopping experience without language barriers. For this purpose, Dutch is now also available to them in the language selection.



Further information and press material can be found here:

Website

Media contact:

Olga de Gast

E-Mail: presse@bike24.net

+49 151 27053924

Investor Relations:

Moritz Verleger

E-Mail: ir@bike24.net

+49 151 24140166

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of the leading e-commerce cycling platforms in continental Europe. Focusing on the premium segment, the online retailer is the one-stop shop for the fast-growing community of bike enthusiasts, promoting green mobility. Founded in 2002, it has quickly become a leading e-commerce company in continental Europe and a global player in this fast-growing market. Led by CEO and co-founder Andrés Martin-Birner, the online store now offers customers 77,000 items from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the broadest range of branded products in the industry in continental Europe. The online cycling platform already has a presence in continental Europe with eight local online stores in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr), Italy (bike24.it), the Netherlands (bike24.nl), Belgium (bike24.be) and Luxembourg (bike24.lu). In addition, the international store (bike24.com) supplies customers all over the world.