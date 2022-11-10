EQS-News: BIKE24: Strong international business and full-bike sales ensure revenue growth of around 13% in the third quarter

EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

BIKE24: Strong international business and full-bike sales ensure revenue growth of around 13% in the third quarter



10.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

BIKE24: Strong international business and full-bike sales ensure revenue growth of around 13% in the third quarter

Group revenues increase by 12.9% to EUR 72.6 million in the third quarter

Internationalization strategy takes effect: Localized markets Spain, France and Italy with combined growth of 209%

Active customer base increases by 14% to record level of 914 thousand

Full-year 2022 guidance confirmed

Dresden, November 10, 2022. In the third quarter 2022, BIKE24 recorded a strong growth momentum in a challenging environment. Revenues of the European e-commerce platform grew by 12.9% to EUR 72.6 million. This development was again driven by the localized markets Spain, France and Italy, which grew by an average of 209% in the third quarter and generated around 11% of total revenues (Q3 2021: 4%). Easing supply chain challenges led to a jump of 64% in full-bike sales in the third quarter.

"We have once again succeeded in responding to current challenges with high agility and further expanding our customer base in a challenging environment," says Andrés Martin-Birner, founder and CEO of BIKE24. "Regarding the implementation of our expansion strategy, we have made progress in all areas in recent months, which is now reflected in the significant growth in our localized markets and the full-bike categories."

BIKE24 generated revenues of EUR 201.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. Compared to the same period of the previous year, this corresponds to an increase of 5.1% (9M 2021: EUR 191.7 million; Q3 2022: +12.9% to EUR 72.6 million). Revenues of EUR 18.5 million (9M 2021: EUR 7.8 million) were generated in the localized markets Spain, France and Italy, an increase of 139% (Q3: +209% to EUR 8.1 million).

The gross margin decreased by 4.8pp to 27.5% in the nine-month period, partly because of unusual high comparables in the previous year and increased promotional activities during this quarter (Q3: 24.8% after 30.6%).

Personnel expenses increased by 19.7% to EUR 20.0 million (9M 2021: EUR 16.7 million), due to already communicated investments in the second management level in the second half of 2021 as well as one-off expenses for additional temporary staff to compensate for the high level of sick leave in the first half of 2022. In the third quarter, personnel expenses amounted to EUR 6.8 million after EUR 5.8 million, an increase of 18.3%.

Other operating expenses decreased slightly by -0.8% from EUR 26.6 million to EUR 26.4 million in the reporting period (Q3: +18.2% from EUR 8.2 million to EUR 9.7 million). In the previous year, other operating expenses included transaction costs related to the IPO of Bike24 Holding AG. These non-recurring costs were almost completely offset by increased marketing and selling expenses.

Adjusted for extraordinary expenses of EUR 2.3 million (Q3: 885 thousand), which mainly relate to expenses for the share option program, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) amounted to EUR 11.5 million compared to EUR 26.1 million in the same period last year (Q3: EUR 2.4 million after EUR 7.1 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.7% for the nine-month period (Q3: 3.3%).

Timm Armbrust, CFO of BIKE24 comments: "We are satisfied with the results generated in the third quarter and proud to have continued growing so significantly in a difficult economic environment. Nevertheless, we have started to initiate cost-control measures in various areas over the past weeks in order to be prepared for the upcoming challenging market environment and ongoing depressed consumer sentiment."

The set-up of the Southern European logistics center in the Barcelona area is almost complete, and first orders are expected to be shipped in the current year as part of a pilot. The webshop localization for the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, which is expected to be implemented in the first half of the next year, is progressing according to plan.

For the financial year 2022, management confirms the guidance adjusted in July with sales growth of -5% to +5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 3% and 6%.

Unaudited condensed consolidated P&L (adjusted view) in k Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Delta 9M 2022 9M 2021 Delta Revenue and other income DACH markets 48,530 43,573 11% 133,989 130,531 3% Spain (localized) 2,396 1,092 119% 5,981 3,035 97% Italy (localized) 2,033 686 196% 4,559 2,272 101% France (localized) 3,710 854 334% 7,932 2,447 224% Rest of EEA 11,011 12,545 -12% 34,305 38,103 -10% Rest of World 4,937 5,542 -11% 14,613 15,292 -4% Revenue 72,616 64,294 13% 201,380 191,680 5% Other income 26 - 9 -399% 176 82 114% Total income 72,642 64,285 13% 201,555 191,762 5% COGS (Merchandise, consumables & supplies) - 54,633 - 44,637 22% - 145,948 - 129,658 13% Gross profit 18,009 19,648 -8% 55,607 62,104 -10% Gross margin 24.8% 30.6% -5.8pp 27.6% 32.4% -4.8pp Performance marketing costs - 852 - 363 135% - 2,614 - 887 195% Selling expenses1 - 6,468 - 5,649 15% - 17,099 - 15,733 9% Personnel expenses - 6,811 - 5,759 18% - 19,994 - 16,703 20% Miscellaneous expenses - 2,377 - 2,195 8% - 6,671 - 9,977 -33% EBITDA 1,501 5,682 -74% 9,228 18,805 -51% EBITDA margin 2.1% 8.8% -6.8pp 4.6% 9.8% -5.2pp Adjustments 885 1,467 -40% 2,275 7,319 -69% Adjusted EBITDA 2,386 7,149 -67% 11,504 26,125 -56% Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.3% 11.1% -7.8pp 5.7% 13.6% -7.9pp Depreciation/ amortization (excl. goodwill-like items) - 1,347 - 1,058 27% - 3,817 - 3,055 25% Adjusted EBIT 1,039 6,091 -83% 7,686 23,070 -67% Adjusted EBIT margin 1.4% 9.5% -8.0pp 3.8% 12.0% -8.2pp Amortization of goodwill-like items - 2,489 - 2,484 0% - 7,453 - 7,453 0% Adjustments - 885 - 1,467 -40% - 2,275 - 7,319 -69% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) - 2,335 2,140 -209% - 2,042 8,297 -125% EBIT margin -3.2% 3.3% -6.5pp -1.0% 4.3% -5.3pp Finance expense, net - 415 - 137 202% - 1,146 - 2,090 -45% Profit / (loss) before tax - 2,749 2,002 -237% - 3,188 6,207 -151% Income tax expense 649 - 619 -205% 684 - 1,985 -134% Result for the period - 2,100 1,383 -252% - 2,505 4,222 -159% Rounding differences may arise. 1Including impairment loss on trade receivables. Customer KPIs Active customers (LTM) 914,125 799,057 14% 914,125 799,057 14% Number of orders 527,777 475,141 11% 1,418,483 1,383,228 3% Average order value (AOV) 138 133 4% 142 138 3% Orders returning customers 68.4% 76.2% -7.8pp 71.3% 75.0% -3.7pp Return rate 17.6% 19.7% -2.1pp 17.5% 18.4% -1.0pp

The full quarterly report including the consolidated financial statements can be found here:

https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html

BIKE24's Q3 2022 earnings call for analysts and investors will take place today at 3pm CET. The link below will take you to the live webcast:

https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/M83CVPWDCR7BJD

Dial-in details will be available after registration.

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce bike platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of cycling enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading cycling companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The web shop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local web shops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) serves customers all over the world.