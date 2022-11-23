|
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Acquisition of own shares - final notice
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE, Mannheim
WKN 590900
ISIN DE0005909006
Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Acquisition of own shares - final notice
Bilfinger SE concludes share buyback
The total number of the companys own shares acquired within the scope of this share buyback in the period from July 1, 2022 up to and including November 23, 2022 amounts to 3,509,863. This corresponds to 8.55 % of the share capital.
The price per share paid on the stock exchange was in average 28.49; in total, shares with a value of 99,999,977.60 (excluding incidental acquisition cost) were bought back.
On June 27, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 it was announced via notification that the share buyback would start on July 1, 2022. The acquisition of the shares was conducted via the stock exchange by the credit institution BNP Paribas Exane, commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
Details of the share buyback program are published on the website of Bilfinger SE under the following link:
https://www.bilfinger.com/en/investors/shares-bond-and-rating/share-buyback/
Mannheim, November 23, 2022
23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
