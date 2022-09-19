EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



19.09.2022 / 10:31 CET/CEST

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 12. Interim Reporting

In the time period from September 12, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022, a number of 142,355 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 12 September 2022 30,000 28.9162 13 September 2022 30,000 29.3882 14 September 2022 30,000 29.3104 15 September 2022 23,355 29.1130 16 September 2022 29,000 28.4397

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022, amounts to 2,242,439 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.