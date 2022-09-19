|
19.09.2022 10:31:25
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback
|
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback 12. Interim Reporting
In the time period from September 12, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022, a number of 142,355 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE
(http://www.bilfinger.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022, amounts to 2,242,439 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
19.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1445145
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1445145 19.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bilfinger SEmehr Analysen
|12.08.22
|Bilfinger Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.22
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.07.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.22
|Bilfinger Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.22
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.07.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.22
|Bilfinger Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.22
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.07.22
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.07.22
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.22
|Bilfinger Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.08.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.07.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.05.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.02.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.11.21
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bilfinger SE
|28,34
|-0,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street holt Verluste auf -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Dem heimischen gelingt ebenso wie dem deutsche Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen notieren im Montagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.