19.09.2022 10:31:25

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

19.09.2022 / 10:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 12. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from September 12, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022, a number of 142,355 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
12 September 2022 30,000 28.9162
13 September 2022 30,000 29.3882
14 September 2022 30,000 29.3104
15 September 2022 23,355 29.1130
16 September 2022 29,000 28.4397

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022, amounts to 2,242,439 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


19.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1445145

 
End of News EQS News Service

