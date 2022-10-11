Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 17:00:09

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

11.10.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 15. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from October 3, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022, a number of 123,280 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
3 October 2022 25,000 25.8212
4 October 2022 25,000 26.5798
5 October 2022 25,000 26.6547
6 October 2022 23,280 26.5394
7 October 2022 25,000 26.1786

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022, amounts to 2,606,788 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1461075

 
1461075  11.10.2022 CET/CEST

