EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

18.10.2022 / 15:09 CET/CEST

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 16. Interim Reporting

In the time period from October 10, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022, a number of 125,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 10 October 2022 25,000 26.3662 11 October 2022 25,000 26.5272 12 October 2022 25,000 25.9529 13 October 2022 25,000 25.7867 14 October 2022 25,000 26.7214

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022, amounts to 2,731,788 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.