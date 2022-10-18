EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

|
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the time period from October 10, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022, a number of 125,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022, amounts to 2,731,788 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1466229
