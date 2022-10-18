Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 15:09:05

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

18.10.2022 / 15:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 16. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from October 10, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022, a number of 125,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
10 October 2022 25,000 26.3662
11 October 2022 25,000 26.5272
12 October 2022 25,000 25.9529
13 October 2022 25,000 25.7867
14 October 2022 25,000 26.7214

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including October 14, 2022, amounts to 2,731,788 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


18.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1466229

 
End of News EQS News Service

1466229  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466229&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bilfinger SEmehr Analysen

20.09.22 Bilfinger Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.08.22 Bilfinger Kaufen DZ BANK
12.08.22 Bilfinger Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.08.22 Bilfinger Neutral UBS AG
26.07.22 Bilfinger Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bilfinger SE 26,74 0,38% Bilfinger SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starke US-Bilanzsaison: Dow mit erneuten Aufschlägen erwartet -- ATX und DAX legen kräftig zu -- Mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien
Erholungsrally an der Wal Street setzt sich im Dienstagshandel fort. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt knüpfen am Dienstag an die positive Vortagesentwicklung an. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich überwiegend höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen