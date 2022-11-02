EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

02.11.2022 15:56:20

02.11.2022 / 15:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 18. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from October 24, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022, a number of 122,976 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
24 October 2022 25,000 27.0683
25 October 2022 22,976 27.3833
26 October 2022 25,000 27.9009
27 October 2022 25,000 27.9137
28 October 2022 25,000 28.0194

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including October 28, 2022, amounts to 2,979,764 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


