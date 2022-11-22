EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



22.11.2022 / 16:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback 21. Interim Reporting

In the time period from November 14, 2022 until and including November 18, 2022, a number of 171,892 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 14 November 2022 35,000 26.3924 15 November 2022 35,000 26.6501 16 November 2022 33,239 26.8205 17 November 2022 35,000 26.3154 18 November 2022 33,653 27.2099

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including November 18, 2022, amounts to 3,426,822 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.