31.07.2023 17:01:19
EQS-News: Bio-Gate AG signs LOI with North American medical device manufacturer for trauma implants
PRESS INFORMATION
Bio-Gate AG signs LOI with North American medical device manufacturer for trauma implants
Nuremberg/Bremen, July 31, 2023 - Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), a leading provider of innovative technologies and individual solutions for health and hygiene, has concluded a preliminary agreement (LOI, Letter-of-Intent) with a North American medical device manufacturer focusing on the trauma sector. The medical device manufacturer intends to use Bio-Gate's "HyProtectTM" coating process for its own implants in human medicine following the FDA approval process.
With the North American medical device manufacturer, Bio-Gate has gained another important company as a partner for its "HyProtect" coating technology and can develop significant growth potential in applications for human medicine in the future. The repeatedly documented interest in Bio-Gates HyProtect coating is a strong evidence of the high relevance of the technology.
Bio-Gate uses the "HyProtect" technology to coat medical devices with an ultra-thin layer containing polysiloxane and silver. The release of silver ions provides an antibacterial effect without altering product properties such as biocompatibility or biomechanical behavior. The infection data on the use of "HyProtect" is very positive, especially for implants in individual cases in human medicine and also for serial production implants in veterinary medicine.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bio-Gate AG
|Neumeyerstr. 28-34
|90411 Nürnberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 101
|E-mail:
|marc.lloret-grau@bio-gate.de
|Internet:
|www.bio-gate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BGAG981
|WKN:
|BGAG98
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
