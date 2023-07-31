EQS-News: Bio-Gate AG signs LOI with North American medical device manufacturer for trauma implants

31.07.2023 17:01:19

Bio-Gate AG signs LOI with North American medical device manufacturer for trauma implants

Bio-Gate AG signs LOI with North American medical device manufacturer for trauma implants

Bio-Gate AG signs LOI with North American medical device manufacturer for trauma implants

 

Nuremberg/Bremen, July 31, 2023 - Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), a leading provider of innovative technologies and individual solutions for health and hygiene, has concluded a preliminary agreement (LOI, Letter-of-Intent) with a North American medical device manufacturer focusing on the trauma sector. The medical device manufacturer intends to use Bio-Gate's "HyProtectTM" coating process for its own implants in human medicine following the FDA approval process.

 

With the North American medical device manufacturer, Bio-Gate has gained another important company as a partner for its "HyProtect" coating technology and can develop significant growth potential in applications for human medicine in the future. The repeatedly documented interest in Bio-Gates HyProtect coating is a strong evidence of the high relevance of the technology.

 

Bio-Gate uses the "HyProtect" technology to coat medical devices with an ultra-thin layer containing polysiloxane and silver. The release of silver ions provides an antibacterial effect without altering product properties such as biocompatibility or biomechanical behavior. The infection data on the use of "HyProtect" is very positive, especially for implants in individual cases in human medicine and also for serial production implants in veterinary medicine.

 

 

About Bio-Gate AG
Bio-Gate AG is a medical technology company that develops and markets applications which use unique silver technology to help prevent infections and thus to improve health. Bio-Gate AGs specialty is using pure silver to treat materials and surfaces that are used in all areas of daily life thus providing long-term and medically effective protection against bacteria, microorganisms and other pathogens. Bio-Gate AG works in three fields to supply a variety of products that provide antimicrobial protection: material enhancement, surface coatings and testing the antimicrobial or anti-adhesive properties of materials. The Nuremberg-based company offers systems that stretch across the entire value chain, from development to approval to production. For more information, please visit www.bio-gate.de.

 

