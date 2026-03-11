EQS-News: BioCorRx, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Supporting Its Biodegradable Naltrexone Implant Technology

EQS-News: BioCorRx Inc / Key word(s): Healthcare

BioCorRx, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Supporting Its Biodegradable Naltrexone Implant Technology



11.03.2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Issued Patent Supports BioCorRx’s Growing Portfolio of Implant-based Naltrexone Technologies

ANAHEIM, CA - March 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment support programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,569,430, entitled “Biodegradable Implant Including Naltrexone.” The patent is assigned to BioCorRx, Inc. and relates to biodegradable implant technology designed to provide controlled delivery of naltrexone.

The newly issued patent strengthens the Company’s intellectual property portfolio relating to naltrexone-based implant technologies. The Company’s broader portfolio also includes issued international patents covering additional technologies and potential therapeutic applications involving naltrexone implants, including an Israeli patent relating to the use of a naltrexone implant in weight management programs when combined with behavioral or nutritional counseling. The Company continues to pursue additional patent protection in the United States and internationally relating to its implant-based naltrexone technologies.

BioCorRx continues to advance development of its implant-based naltrexone technologies through its majority owned subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A prior clinical study evaluating the Company’s implant technology was completed in 2023. A new clinical study commenced in January 2026, with additional studies planned.

“The issuance of this patent represents an important milestone for BioCorRx and further strengthens our growing intellectual property portfolio relating to implant-based naltrexone technologies,” said Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer of BioCorRx Inc. “As we continue advancing development of our implant technology through BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., we believe continued expansion of our patent portfolio supports our long-term strategy around implant-based therapeutic technologies.”

About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts, and personal support from behavioral experts, please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®.

BioCorRx also operates through its subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., which focuses on pharmaceutical commercialization and development, including LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine) - an FDA-approved medication indicated to mitigate opioid withdrawal symptoms in adults - and the development of BICX104, an investigational implantable naltrexone pellet program. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

About BICX104

BICX104 is BioCorRx’s investigational biodegradable naltrexone implant technology designed to provide controlled delivery of naltrexone. A prior clinical study evaluating the Company’s implant technology was completed in 2023 (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04828694). A new clinical study evaluating BICX104 commenced in January 2026 (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT07269873), with additional studies planned.

The current clinical study is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number U01DA059994. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. Prior research evaluating the Company’s implant technology was also supported in part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

About Naltrexone

Naltrexone is an opioid receptor antagonist that blocks the effects of opioids at the mu-opioid receptor. It has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in oral and extended-release injectable forms for the treatment of opioid use disorder and alcohol dependence. By blocking opioid receptors, naltrexone can prevent the euphoric and sedative effects of opioids. Naltrexone has also been studied for potential use in other conditions, including substance use and metabolic disorders.

About MUD

Methamphetamine Use Disorder (MUD) is a serious and growing public health concern. Methamphetamine is a highly addictive central nervous system stimulant that can have significant health consequences. According to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 2.6 million people in the United States aged 12 or older reported using methamphetamine in the past year, and 1.6 million people met the criteria for methamphetamine use disorder. Methamphetamine misuse has been associated with a range of adverse health effects, including severe dental disease, cognitive impairment, psychiatric symptoms such as anxiety and psychosis, and damage to the cardiovascular system.

Lifetime methamphetamine use has been reported by more than 16 million people in the United States, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

About OUD

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a chronic and relapsing medical condition characterized by the problematic use of opioid drugs despite harmful consequences. Opioids are medications commonly prescribed for pain relief that act on the central nervous system and may produce both analgesic effects and feelings of euphoria. OUD can develop through misuse of prescription opioid medications, use of diverted prescription opioids, or use of illicit opioids such as heroin or illegally manufactured fentanyl.

According to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 5.7 million people in the United States aged 12 or older were estimated to have an opioid use disorder in the past year. OUD is associated with significant health risks, including overdose, infectious diseases, and increased rates of morbidity and mortality.

About Obesity

Obesity is a growing global public health concern. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 890 million adults worldwide were living with obesity in 2022, representing about 1 in 8 people globally. Worldwide adult obesity has more than doubled since 1990, and adolescent obesity has quadrupled during that time.

The World Obesity Federation projects that over 1.5 billion adults could be living with obesity by 2035, and that more than half of the global population, over 4 billion people, may be living with overweight or obesity if current trends continue. The global economic impact of overweight and obesity is projected to exceed $4 trillion annually by 2035, driven by obesity-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

About LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine)

LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine), an oral tablet, is a central alpha 2-adrenergic agonist that reduces the release of norepinephrine to suppress the neurochemical surge that produces opioid withdrawal. It is indicated for mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt opioid discontinuation in adults. In clinical trials, LUCEMYRA® reduced the severity of withdrawal symptoms compared to placebo, as reported by patients experiencing opioid withdrawal. LUCEMYRA® is administered orally for up to 14 days, with dosing guided by symptoms. LUCEMYRA® should be discontinued with gradual dose reduction over two to four days. The most common adverse reactions are orthostatic hypotension, bradycardia, hypotension, dizziness, somnolence, sedation, and dry mouth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

Important Safety Information

What is LUCEMYRA?

LUCEMYRA is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly. LUCEMYRA will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting. When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA gradually, or your blood pressure could increase. After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death. Before taking LUCEMYRA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA passes into your breast milk. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects. The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Click here to see full Prescribing Information.

BioCorRx Inc.

info@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212- 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: BioCorRx Inc