EQS-News: BioElectronics Issues Chairman's Update Highlighting Sales Growth, and Strategic Progress

EQS-News: BioElectronics Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

BioElectronics Issues Chairman's Update Highlighting Sales Growth, and Strategic Progress



30.06.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JEFFERSON, MD - June 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BioElectronics Corporation (https://www.bielcorp.com/) (OTC: BIEL), a developer of medical technology products, today released an update from its Chairman, Richard Staelin, PhD.

Dear Shareholders,



It has been some time since my last Chairman's letter. During this period, BioElectronics has remained focused on identifying opportunities to expand revenues and markets while maintaining disciplined cost control.

Our cost control efforts included relocating our offices and reducing staff to better align with current operational needs. As a result, the Company reported a small profit for calendar year 2025. We also initiated several programs intended to increase awareness, adoption, and long-term value of our technology platforms.

One revenue-generating initiative involves targeted advertising campaigns directed toward medical professionals and healthcare providers. These campaigns are designed to expand clinical awareness of RecoveryRx among surgeons, pain specialists, rehabilitation providers, chiropractors, and other healthcare professionals seeking non-opioid pain management options.

We have also expanded our consumer-focused social media advertising with campaigns targeting Generation X consumers. These efforts are intended to increase brand visibility among individuals seeking drug-free solutions for chronic musculoskeletal pain, and we expect these initiatives to continue strengthening consumer awareness over time.

The Company continues outreach to physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers and orthopedic practices as we work to identify a clinical trial partner for RecoveryRx. Our objective is to participate in a postoperative clinical study that may support future qualification for reimbursement under the federal NO PAIN Act initiative. We believe this represents a meaningful long-term opportunity for the Company and may support broader adoption of non-opioid pain management technologies in surgical settings.

The net of all these efforts is an increase in monthly sales, both in the OTC and professional markets.



Internationally, we continue to work with legal counsel in Singapore and our funders in China regarding arbitration proceedings involving a former distributor that we believe breached its contractual obligations. While arbitration processes can be lengthy, the Company remains committed to protecting its intellectual property, contractual rights, and shareholder interests, and we anticipate providing updates as developments occur.

We are also pleased to report that BioElectronics has moved forward with its strategic distribution and licensing relationship with Electrome Corporation. Initial required conditions associated with the supply agreement have now been satisfied with the Company receiving Electrome's initial purchase order. Manufacturing activities are underway and Electrome is in the planning phase for a commercial launch of BioElectronics' pulsed shortwave therapy products through its platform.

This new endeavor represents an important operational milestone and provides another potential pathway to increase consumer awareness and access to our FDA-cleared, drug-free pain therapy products. While this relationship is meaningful, it is one part of a broader strategy that includes clinical market development, direct professional outreach, consumer education, international opportunities, and continued protection of the Company's contractual and intellectual property rights.

Despite the challenges faced by emerging medical technology companies, we remain encouraged by the growing interest in non-drug pain management solutions and the long-term potential of our technology platforms. We believe BioElectronics is well positioned within the evolving electroceutical and non-opioid pain management markets, and we intend to continue advancing initiatives that support sustainable growth.



We appreciate the continued support and patience of our shareholders as we execute on our strategic initiatives and work to build long-term value for the Company.

Richard Staelin, PhD

Chairman of the Board

Certain information set forth in this release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

IR@bielcorp.com

News Source: BioElectronics Corporation