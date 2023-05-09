EQS-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG elects Raimon Grifols Roura to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM

Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG elects Raimon Grifols Roura to the Supervisory Board



09.05.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG elects Raimon Grifols Roura to the Supervisory Board



Broad majority on all agenda items according to the proposals of the administration

Q1 report published

Dreieich, 9 May 2023. 96 shareholders and guests attended the Annual General Meeting of Biotest AG. A total of 78.15 percent of the share capital was represented. Six out of seven agenda items were put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of Biotest AG approved all agenda items with a broad majority in accordance with the proposals of the management.

The shareholders discharged the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year with a large majority.

A majority of the shareholders also approved the remuneration report presented.

Mr Raimon Grifols Roura has been elected to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative by a large majority, as proposed by the Supervisory Board. Mr Raimon Grifols Roura, as Chief Corporate Officer, is a member of the Board of Directors of Grifols S.A., which is the main shareholder of the Company. Mr Javier Llunell Colera was also elected by a large majority as a substitute member for Mr Raimon Grifols Roura. Mr Javier Llunell Colera is Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Grifols S.A.

The proposed resolution to supplement the authorised capital approved by the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2019 and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association to enable the exclusion of subscription rights was also adopted by a majority, but failed to obtain the necessary approval of the preference shareholders.

Detailed information on the Annual General Meeting, as well as the Annual General Meeting speech by Dr Michael Ramroth, Chairman of the Board of Biotest AG, is available at: Shareholders Meeting 2023 (biotest.com).

At the same time as the Annual General Meeting, Biotest published its Q1 2023 report, which is available on the company's website at this link.

Biotest AG got off to a good start in the 2023 financial year and was able to increase sales slightly by 1.1% to 117.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The sales of Yimmugo® also made a significant contribution to this.

EBIT in the first quarter of 2023 amounts to -9.1 million after -5.0 million in the same period of the previous year due to higher expenses for the Biotest Next Level project. This is in line with expectations.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,300 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate