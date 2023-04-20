EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Germany

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Germany



20.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG opens 10th plasma collection centre in Germany



35 plasma collection centres in Europe to secure long term plasma supply



Dreieich, 20 April 2023. Biotest has officially opened the 10th plasma collection centre in Germany in Münster in Westphalia.

In future, plasma donors will be able to donate plasma six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, at the state-of-the-art centre in the Münster Arkaden in the city centre. There, friendly staff offer them a great service for the sustainable, paperless option of plasma donation. Plasma Service Europe GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biotest AG, which was founded over twenty years ago to strengthen plasma collection in Germany, operates the new centre.

"Right in the centre of Münster, we are creating 20 new, highly qualified jobs. We are particularly pleased that the people of Münster are already showing a keen interest in plasma donation. We hope to soon welcome a large number of donors who will join us in ensuring the supply of life-saving medicines to patients worldwide." says Centre Director Sebastian Witte.

"Our great thanks go to our dedicated team, the construction companies involved, our architects and to the centre management of Münster Arkaden for implementing the project in these challenging times," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Managing Director of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

Together with the mayor Angela Stähler, the management of Plasma Service Europe GmbH, Marina Hohenböken and Henrik Oehme opened the plasma donation centre in Münster.

Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donation centres in Europe to contribute to more plasma collection after the plasma shortage in Germany and Europe has worsened in recent years due to corona pandemic.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich in Germany. Audits conducted regularly in Germany ensure the high legal and internal quality requirements.

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,300 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest is part of the Grifols Group, Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

IR contact

Dr Monika Buttkereit

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate