26.09.2022 07:00:12
EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 13th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic
Biotest AG opens 13th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic
At the state-of-the-art centre in Prague, plasma donors can donate plasma six days a week, Monday to Saturday.
"With our second centre in Prague, we are creating 16 new, highly qualified jobs," explains Roman Jakoubek, Managing Director of Cara Plasma in the Czech Republic.
Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity.
"Our great thanks go to our dedicated team as well as to the current and future donors for their tireless efforts in caring for patients," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Vice President of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.
The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.
About human blood plasma
Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,100 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.
IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
26.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
