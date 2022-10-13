EQS-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 14th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 14th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic



13.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG opens 14th plasma collection centre in the Czech Republic

34 plasma collection stations in Europe to secure the plasma supply in the long term



Dreieich, 13 October 2022. Biotest has received the operating licence for the 14th plasmapheresis centre of Cara Plasma in the Czech Republic from the Czech health authority SUKL.

The new centre is located in the East Moravian university town of Zlin, which has a population of 75,000 and lies about 100 km east of Brno near the Slovakian border. It is located close to Tomas Bata University in a modern shopping centre. The state-of-the-art, fully air-conditioned donation hall has fast WiFi and Netflix on all WiFi TVs. Donors can donate plasma six days a week, from Monday to Saturday.

"With our centre, we are creating ten new, highly qualified jobs," explains Roman Jakoubek, Managing Director of Cara Plasma in the Czech Republic.

Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donor centres in Europe in order to significantly increase its plasma collection capacity.

"The shortage of plasma poses great challenges for the manufacturers of plasma protein products. With the new centre, we are making a contribution to the care of patients and we thank our dedicated team as well as the current and future donors for their tireless commitment," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Managing Director of Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,100 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

